After becoming Birmingham City's latest addition in this summer transfer window, winger Siriki Dembele has already revealed his knowledge into the St Andrew's crowd in his first interview.

The winger has signed a three-year contract with Blues, joining from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

Dembele's arrival will somewhat soften the blow of losing Dutch winger Tahith Chong, who's much speculated transfer to top-flight newcomers Luton Town for another undisclosed fee has also been confirmed.

Dembele was a part of Scott Parker's promotion winning side in May 2022, but has since found game time in the top-flight under Gary O'Neil rather scarce, only making six appearances last season before being loaned out to French Ligue 2 outfit AJ Auxerre in the January transfer window.

This caps off a memorable 24-hour period for Birmingham City's long-suffering supporters after news broke on Thursday afternoon that American financier Tom Wagner's takeover of the club was confirmed.

What has Siriki Dembele said following his move to Birmingham City?

Speaking on official club channels, the 26-year-old revealed the reasons behind the move, and how excited he is to play in front of a well-documented passionate fanbase.

"Obviously, I know Birmingham is a great club, I'm really looking forward to getting to play in front of the fans for the first time. I've heard it's a great crowd!"

"It made perfect sense to come here, it looks like it is going to be a new and exciting project, so I thought it would be a great move for me. I also spoke to Craig (Gardner) and the Gaffer and they were really positive. He added.

Dembele also highlighted that he is desperate to make a similar contribution for John Eustace's team, having already enjoyed two spells at Championship level for the Cherries as well as Peterborough United. Ironically, the winger was then on Blues' radar for the first time under then manager Lee Bowyer, but a move to the Second City then failed to materialise.

"My main goal here is to do my best and help take this club back to where they belong, that's the reason I'm here. I'm very confident I can help the team be successful.

"I spent a year in the Championship, with two different clubs, and it went really well. I'm looking to replicate the same form for Birmingham, if not even better." Dembele continued.

How will Siriki Dembele perform for Birmingham City?

Dembele is the latest of five signings so far this window for John Eustace's side, as the club undergo a much-needed rebuild following new investment.

Much like the addition of Tyler Roberts and the permanent transfer of Krystian Bielik, Dembele adds proven Championship quality and experience to a side which gave the most minutes to homegrown players last season. Therefore, adding another experienced head into the equation can only be beneficial.

The winger can play on either flank, so it remains to be seen as to whether Eustace eyed Dembele as a direct replacement for Chong, having also added Japanese winger Koji Myoshi to the Blues' ranks earlier in the window.

This signing has undoubtedly excited the fans, who will hope Dembele's contributions will help propel the club towards competing further up the Championship table.