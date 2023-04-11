Reading are in the relegation zone and without a win in eight after they were beaten 2-1 by Preston at Deepdale on Easter Monday.

Paul Ince to pay the price for poor run

The concerning run, which includes just two wins in 2023, has left the Royals in 22nd place with five games to go, but it should be noted that they would be five points clear of the bottom three had they not been hit with a points' deduction earlier this month. That came after the club failed to follow an agreed plan with the EFL after previous financial issues.

Nevertheless, the poor run has seen the pressure increase on Ince, and reports emerged on Monday night revealing that the hierarchy are set to sack the boss ahead of the run-in, which includes a hugely difficult fixture to runaway leaders Burnley this weekend.

So, a decision to remove Ince would go down well with many of the fans, who are growing increasingly upset with the former MK Dons chief.

Ince insists the problems are out of his control

Despite the struggles, Ince issued a defiant message after the defeat to North End, as he pointed to the injury situation as a reason for the poor form. He claimed that the eight first-team players they have out are behind the struggles, stating that even Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would struggle without so many key players.

“We'd be sitting on 47 points and if you look at the injuries it's going to be tough. If you get Pep [Guardiola] in here, it'd be no different. You could get [Jurgen] Klopp in here, it'd be no different because we have eight first-team players out.

“I think it's a bit unfair to ask that question - I'm not sure where you are trying to go with it. There are three weeks left, and I don't think I am important in this - the players are trying to lift them again and go again on Saturday.”

Whilst the points deduction was nothing to do with Ince, and they would be well positioned to remain in the division with those six points, the reality is that the alarming form has left many connected to the club concerned.

With the side continuing to struggle in terms of performances, it’s fair to say the fans don’t agree with Ince’s bold claim that some of the top coaches in the game wouldn’t be able to get a tune out of the group...