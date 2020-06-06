‘I’ve had the right mentality’ – Blackburn Rovers star details his recovery after suffering major injury set-back

Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack has opened up on his recent injury woes, and how he’s managed to continue his recovery without the proper use of the club’s facilities.

The 26-year-old sustained an ACL injury in a Championship fixture against Wigan Athletic back in December. Dack was forced off midway through the second-half, and he quickly discovered the severity of his injury:

“I knew straight away (how serious it was),” he told Sky Sports. “I went into the physio room at Ewood Park and the physio tested me and I said to him ‘just be honest with me, what do you think?’ and he said he’s 100% sure that I’ve done my cruciate ligament.

“I think that was a good thing for me to know what it was straight away because I could get over it quicker because I knew what I’d done straight away and I’ve managed to get my head around it quite quickly, got in for the operation, and since then I feel like I’ve had the right mentality with the rehab.”

In what is his third season at Ewood Park, Dack has continued to prove why he’s one of the most revered attacking midfielders in the Football League.

He’s on nine goals for the season, taking his club tally up to 46 in 114 games since signing from Gillingham back in 2017.

Since he’s been sidelined, Blackburn have managed just four Championship wins, but remains three points outside the top-six in 10th-place of the Championship table.

“It’s been kind of difficult not being at the training ground and using all the facilities, but we’ve managed to get a lot of work in,” Dack said of his recovery over the past few months.

“When I was at home I was on FaceTime calls with my physio every day doing sessions and obviously rehab sessions if you’ve been through a long-term injury, they’re long sessions.

“Three-and-a-half to four hour sessions in the gym at home, which is tough when you’ve got no-one to talk to and you’re just on FaceTime and you’ve got to make sure you’re doing every rep has got to be right, every exercise has got to be right.”

Three months have passed since the last Football League fixture was played, but now clubs are looking ahead to the 20 June – the proposed restart date for Championship fixtures.

Several clubs have stated their disbelief at the start date – QPR executive Lee Hoos being the lead protagonist – but the season looks set to go ahead anyway, and Blackburn will have nine games to ensure an unprecedented play-off finish under Tony Mowbray.

Dack’s goal record over the past few seasons tells you everything you need to know about him – he’s a prolific midfielder who can really pull his side through tough games, but it’s expected that Dack will still miss the remainder of the season.

It’ll be tough for Rovers to break into the top-six without their main man, but they’re still very much in with a chance, and they’ve a great Championship manager in Mowbray at the helm.