“I’ve had a conversation with Chelsea” – Liam Rosenior confirms Hull City talks are underway about three players

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior will hold talks with Chelsea regarding the future of on-loan trio Nathan Baxter, Xavier Simons and Harvey Vale.

While Baxter was a regular in the starting XI prior to the World Cup break, 19-year-old duo Vale and Simons have been limited in their action for City this season.

Vale’s only appearances came in the 3-0 win at Swansea City back in September in what proved to be Shota Arveladze’s final game in charge – though he has been hampered by injury. Simons has fared even worse, playing just eight minutes off the bench against Birmingham City during Andy Dawson’s eight-game spell as caretaker boss.

Baxter has been forced to be patient this season with Matt Ingram being the preferred number-one choice in goal. The on-loan stopper than injured his ankle and returned to Chelsea for treatment, missing the clubs training camp in Turkey over the break.

Speaking to Hull Live about their futures, Rosenior said: “Yep, they’re right in my thoughts.

“They’ve both made an excellent impression on me. Harvey’s got some outstanding abilities and is a really good athlete, Xavi’s got everything in a midfield player that I like and he’s going to be a great player in the long term.

“It’s taking time for me to get to know the players, to get to know the team and how we can win games in the short-term, but they’re both in my thinking for the weekend (against Sunderland).”

As for talks with Chelsea, Rosenior revealed that conversations have already taken place and will be revisited: “I’ve had a conversation with Chelsea about those two and Nathan, as well, and we’ve decided that come the last week in December, the first week in January we’ll have another conversation on that.”

Hull are currently sat in 21st in the Championship and will be hoping they can build upon their draw with Watford last weekend when they take on Sunderland.

The Verdict

Rosenior is in a unique position where he has to trim down his squad and revaluate his options. It’s perhaps harder to do, as there is more to assess but the World Cup break would have given him plenty of time to do so.

With the amount of options at his disposal, it could work against him as he struggles to find his best squad and starting XI.

That being said, the players mentioned are youngsters which should make that decision process easier for Rosenior considering he needs wins in the short term.