“I’ve got to be honest with you..” – Nathan Jones speaks out on Luton Town ahead of big personal milestone

This weekend, Luton Town take on Sunderland and it’s a special occasion for the home side with Nathan Jones overseeing his 300th game in charge of the Hatters.

Although Jones took a brief spell away at Stoke City, it’s fair to say the boss is worthy of credit for a lot of what Luton have achieved over the past number of seasons.

Furthermore, a place in the play-offs last season proved that Jones is still able to work his magic at Kenilworth Road.

When he took over at Luton in 2016, Town were a League Two club which he was saving from relegation.

In the last six years, the club have risen to up League One and though Jones wasn’t the man to see them up to the Championship, he has certainly allowed them to solidify their spot in the second tier.

Nathan Jones is only the third manager to reach the 300 mark with Luton and the boss was full of pride as he told Luton Today: “I’m still obsessed with doing well and winning games for Luton, improving players and driving an environment.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I’d have been proud to reach 30, but to reach 300 is a fantastic achievement and I’m very, very proud of that at a wonderful club like this. “When you set out as a manager you want to survive first and foremost, you just think I want to survive and I want to impact, but the way that the game is, then it’s very, very difficult and to be surviving in the Championship now means that you’re doing something right. “But I’ve got a great club and great group of players and a great support staff all around me. “To get to 300 you don’t do that on your own, to get to 300 at one club is fantastic and obviously I’ve managed I don’t know how many it is elsewhere, Brighton and Stoke, so it’s very, very good and probably when I set out, 299 more than I thought I would get.”

Luton go into this game sat ninth in the table and looking back at the progress his side have made since he arrived the boss said: “It’s just the progression that we’ve made, it’s unrecognisable in six years. “It’s not all been me, but from where we were in 2016, obviously the club had ambitions and we were like-minded in terms of developing this football club, we’re in the most wonderful place. “That’s come from the six years of tireless work and previous work from others getting it to that point. “When I look at my tenure, we were training at Ely Way which, with the greatest of respect, was a Portakabin that got broken into twice in the first month. “To where we are, in this state of the art place and in terms of what we do. We’re a progressive Championship side. “It’s just everything in the way we’ve grown. “Yeah, there are individual games, the survival one is probably the one that stands out the most, the promotion ones are good, but it was such a big one and it was shame there was no fans. “Big wins that we’ve had, eights and sevens, going away and winning fives, testing ourselves, all those things are great. “But when you sit back and have a look, if we could just have a little Mr Benn moment where you look back and see where we were in 2016 to where we are now, that’s the pride I think.” The Verdict: Although Nathan Jones had a short break away, it’s clear that the manager was suited to the Luton job and since coming back he and the fans have rebuilt the trust in the relationship with all parties happy at the moment. It is a remarkable journey that the Hatters have had over the past six seasons, going from a team that were struggling in League Two and then struggling to gain promotion, to one who are now competing at the right end of the Championship. There have been plenty who have played their part at Kenilworth Road over the years to get Luton to where they are but Jones should feel a lot of pride and he will be hoping his side can get a result to celebrate that this weekend.