“I’ve got to be honest” – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany looks ahead to “special” Man City reunion after FA Cup quarter-final draw

Burnley will travel to Manchester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, with Vincent Kompany set for a reunion with his former employers.

The Clarets boss spent over 10 years with the Premier League outfit in what was a very successful period in his career, managing over 350 games for the Citizens.

Now, his Burnley side, who have been absolutely fantastic in the Championship this season, will be aiming to cause an upset when the two meet at the Etihad Stadium in a couple of weeks.

Sharing his immediate thoughts to the draw, Kompany told the Burnley Express: “It’s a double feeling, I’ve got to be honest. My ties are extremely strong with the club and that remains.

“The kids will have a tough decision to make on the day, but it’s also one where you’re looking forward to it. I’ve got a few games now that are more important, which is every Championship game in-between, but in the end it’ll be a special day.

“It’s an experience for the players and I think they’ve earned the right to look forward to such a game. It’s definitely good for them, but from my side I’m really calm about it.

“I wish them well, I still kick every ball with them whenever I watch them. I represent Burnley, and I’m extremely proud to be at Burnley, but I know the players on a personal level still.”

The verdict

Spending a significant chunk of his playing career on the blue side of Manchester, it is clear to see that the club still means a lot to him.

Despite his ties, he will be hoping to prove himself and hoping his team can prove themselves against arguably the best footballing side in the world.

There are a lot of stylistic similarities between the two sides and it may be a rare fixture when Burnley might have to surrender having more possession.

Given how well the Clarets have progressed this season and the evident levels of confidence within the Burnley camp, they will give this a very good go.