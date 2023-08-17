Highlights Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has rejected a move to Bristol City, choosing to stay at the club and fight for his place.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has turned down a move to Championship side Bristol City.

The Trotters had accepted a £1 million bid from the Robins for Thomason, but manager Ian Evatt confirmed that the 22-year-old has rejected a move to Ashton Gate to remain in Lancashire.

"He will be staying with us," Evatt told The Bolton News.

"We have had lots of conversations over the weekend and George has never once expressed a desire to leave this club. He loves being here, we love him here. He is a young player with a huge amount of talent with a huge amount of progression left in him too, so after many heart-to-heart chats with him over the weekend I can say he has no desire to leave.

"It was a big decision – and every player has a valuation at this club, so when it is met then it becomes the player’s decision. That doesn’t mean to say we wanted him to leave but we are a business and player trading will have to play a part in it.

"I have to say, George from minute one expressed a desire to stay and be a part of what we are doing here. And I have to say it is very refreshing to see a young man with the ethics and morals he has.

"We have shown him a lot of faith, trust and loyalty and he wanted to repay that.

"It is great credit to him, and I am delighted he is staying."

Thomason has committed his future to Wanderers, signing a new long-term contract to keep him at the Toughsheet Community Stadium until June 2027.

The midfielder registered two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters last season and he has featured in all four games so far this campaign in league and cup, although many of his minutes in recent years have come as a substitute.

Wanderers have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season and they currently sit top of the League One table after winning their first three league games of the campaign.

How big a boost is it for Bolton Wanderers to keep hold of George Thomason?

FLW's Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques says that while he initially felt receiving a seven-figure fee for a player who is not a regular starter would have been good business for the club, he was pleased to see Thomason decide to fight for his place and hopes he can continue his development over the coming years.

"With the Thomason one, I've got to admit my opinion has changed a little bit over the past few days," Oliver said.

"It's definitely a big boost to keep hold of him and I can see him working his way into the starting XI and cementing a place.

"But it was a seven-figure bid for a player that doesn't start for us and if you asked the average fan of a League One football club, they would snap your hand off for a seven-figure fee and reinvest it somewhere.

"It sounds like we've accepted the offer, but the player has turned it down and wants to stay and fight for his place.

"Given that he's not actually starting yet, the fact he wants to stay and fight for his place and that he's turned down much more money can only be a good thing.

"I'd like to see him develop now and grow with us and hopefully become a Championship player with us after promotion."

What next for Bolton Wanderers?

The Trotters will be delighted to tie Thomason down to a new contract.

He is a player with a lot of potential and while not a regular starter now, he could certainly establish himself in the team in the years to come.

It is a huge endorsement of Evatt's project that Thomason rejected a move to the Championship to stay at the club and after their impressive start to the season, Wanderers look set to mount a strong challenge to return to the second tier this campaign.

Bolton are back in action when they face local rivals Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday, but they will be without star striker Dion Charles after his red card in the win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.