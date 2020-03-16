‘I’ve been very surprised’ – Jonathan Greening reveals Nottingham Forest verdict

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jonathan Greening has discussed Sabri Lamouchi’s reign in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Lamouchi has been more than impressive during his first season in charge of Forest, having arrived at the City Ground last summer.

Sitting fifth in the Championship table, Forest are heading for a play-off place if results can continue, making Lamouchi’s first season as a manager in England – a successful one.

Prior to his arrival in the East Midlands, the former midfielder ended his playing career by taking over as head coach of the Ivory Coast national side.

A spell of two years in charge of the African side were then followed by a three-year spell in Qatar with El Jaish, where he would win his first managerial honour – winning the Qatar Crown Prince Cup in 2016.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 Where is Andy Reid from? Scotland Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

A return to his homeland would follow as Rennes offered him a job, and he led them to a European qualification, before poor results in the following season which saw him sacked.

Discussing his time so far in charge of Forest, former West Brom man Greening had plenty of praise for the 48-year-old.

Jonathan Greening, speaking exclusively to 888sport said: “I’ve been very surprised. He’s obviously not got a lot of experience of the Championship with everybody knows is a very tough league. He’s come in and done really well and that’s great because there have been a lot of problems over the past couple of years with the owner and managers: they had about six or seven when I was there.

He’s done tremendous and built a good team spirit where they all want to play for each other. At the start of the season no-one knew too much about him and Forest have always been a bit inconsistent, hit and miss, but he seems to have got a good mix of experienced and young players; English players and foreign players, and he has gelled them into a good team.”

Read the full 888sport interview with Jonathan Greening here.