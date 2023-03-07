“I’ve been putting some names forward” – Gareth Ainsworth sends clear QPR transfer message ahead of summer window

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that he is already suggesting potential summer signings to the recruitment team as he insists he won’t be bothered by having to work on a budget.

The former player has endured a tough start to life in charge of the R’s, as he’s fell to consecutive 3-1 defeats in his opening two games.

Therefore, the immediate concern is to pull the Londoners away from any relegation worries but moving forward Ainsworth will want to make his own mark on the team.

And, speaking to West London Sport, he was embracing the fact he won’t be able to splash the cash, as he insists there is quality in the lower leagues.

“One hundred per cent there are players in the lower leagues that we could develop and sell on. There are some gems out there and already I’ve been putting some names forward.

“It is tough – only four Championship teams spent money in January, so it’s not just QPR who are struggling financially. What we can say is that we are blessed with great ownership who are backing the club and the plan that we have.”

Have each of these 24 ex-QPR academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Joe Lumley Yes No

The verdict

This is a positive message from Ainsworth and it shows that he isn’t one who will make excuses, instead he will be focusing on making smart moves in the market – as he did with Wycombe.

He will have known the situation he was walking into in terms of QPR’s finances, so none of this is a shock to him and he will have an idea on who needs to come in during the summer.

However, for now, the only priority is to get some points on the board to ensure they aren’t dragged into a fight to stay in the Championship this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.