“I’ve been having loads and loads of phone calls” – Sunderland figure reacts as Oxford United rumours swirl

Sunderland under-21 boss Graeme Murty has failed to rule out leaving his role with the Black Cats to become Oxford United’s new manager.

The U’s are looking for a new boss after recently dismissing long-serving manager Karl Robinson and one of the names in the hat to replace him is reportedly Murty’s.

That is according to The Northern Echo, who last week reported that Murty was on the shortlist of names under consideration at the Kassam Stadium having previously expressed an interest in returning to frontline management.

When directly asked about the rumours, the 48-year-old offered a rather coy response.

“I’ve been having loads and loads of phone calls. Loads of people have been calling me and asking me, nothing in the press has come from me. Make of that as you will.” Murty told ChronicleLive.

“I’m really enjoying doing what I’m doing at the moment. I think I’m suited to developing young players.

“I’m suited to working in this environment and I’ve got to say the club have welcomed me with open arms. So, I’m really thankful for the opportunity.

“I would not rule out anything out, but as I said, nothing that’s been spoken about has come from me.”

Murty previously managed Rangers as caretaker boss on two separate occasions before becoming full-time boss for a short period in 2017/18.

The 48-year-old has been Sunderland under-21 manager since his appointment back in October.

The Verdict

Well, make of these comments what you will.

On the one hand, Murty describes how much he is enjoying his current role and how grateful he is to Sunderland.

But, on the other hand, he does not rule anything, namely the Oxford job out, leaving the door open for speculation to continue.

If anything, the above comments make me inclined to believe there is something in the rumours, as otherwise, Murty would surely come out and shut them down completely.

This could be a situation worth watching closely in the coming days.