Highlights Chuba Akpom's future at Middlesbrough is uncertain as the transfer window nears its end, with interest from Ajax, Lens, and Sheffield United.

There have been rumors of an £8 million bid from Lens, but it remains to be seen if Middlesbrough will accept.

FLW's Boro fan pundit expects Akpom to leave before the deadline, but wants to keep him.

The future of Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough is currently up in the air as the summer transfer window enters its final few weeks.

The forward has missed the start of the new season due to injury, but has attracted interest from several clubs.

Akpom was the top scorer in the Championship last year, with an impressive career-high tally of 28.

He played a crucial role in helping Michael Carrick’s side earn a fourth-place finish in the table, with the team just narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League after defeat to Coventry City in the play-offs.

What is the latest Chuba Akpom transfer news?

The likes of Ajax, Lens and Sheffield United have all been linked with a potential move for the 27-year-old.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 side have bid £8 million for the striker, but it remains to be seen whether that will prove a valuable enough offer for Middlesbrough to accept.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt expects Akpom to depart the Riverside before the 1 September deadline but is unsure of what his next destination will likely be.

“I’ve been expecting Chuba Akpom to leave,” Malt told Football League World.

“I’ve been feeling that way for pretty much half the summer now, but whether it's Sheffield United remains to be seen.

“If he wants to join a Premier League club, they seem to be the only Premier League club with concrete interest.

“But there are also clubs interested in him that are also playing in the Champions League.

“So it is a very interesting one.

“It seems like a bidding war may break out, which is good for Boro if they are open to selling him.

“But I do expect Chuba Akpom to leave the club this summer.

“I hope not, but I expect him to.”

Middlesbrough’s Championship campaign got underway last weekend with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Millwall.

Akpom was absent from the clash, with Matt Crooks taking his place in the side instead.

Carrick’s side progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup midweek with a 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town.

They have earned a clash with Bolton Wanderers in the next round of games.

Meanwhile, the team return to league action on Saturday with an away visit to the CBS Arena to take on their play-off opponents Coventry City.

Should Middlesbrough cash in on Chuba Akpom?

Akpom has just one year remaining on his current contract, so this is likely Middlesbrough’s last chance to earn money in a sale of the player.

If they can earn a sum in the range of £10 million then that is good money that they can then reinvest back into the squad.

Boro received a boost that Cameron Archer may be available for sale this window, so could pursue a move for the Aston Villa striker that excelled on loan at the club last season.

Either way, it is looking apparent that Akpom’s time at Boro is coming to an end this summer.