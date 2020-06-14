‘I’ve been butchered in papers’ – Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate on the criticism he’s faced throughout his career

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has spoke of his previous criticisms in football as both a player and a manager, and how they’ve helped him become a ‘stronger’ individual.

Woodgate has represented some of Europe’s biggest teams. He started out at Leeds and went on to play for Newcastle United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, before finishing his career at Middlesbrough in 2016.

Having been in the Boro hot seat for a year now, Woodgate has quickly realised the harsh realities of management. Speaking to www.mirror.co.uk, Woodgate gave a brief assessment of his job-to-date:

“I felt ready for the job, but I have had some tough spells. I have kept the squad together morale-wise. I never blamed the players and always looked at myself, and how to become ­better and strive.”

Woodgate has won just nine of his 40 games in charge of Boro. But the 40-year-old has never looked like losing his job, and he has chairman Steve Gibson to thank:

“It has helped having a chairman behind me when you are ­struggling,” continued Woodgate. “He rings and says, ‘Keep going, I believe in you’. That takes the pressure off. That’s true leadership from your ­chairman.

“I know he has suffered too when we lose. He’s backed his club from day one. He has ploughed money into it.”

In an 18-year playing career, Woodgate established himself as one of England’s most diverse centre-backs. But he was never too far away from calamity, and he often found himself a figure of ridicule amongst fans:

“I’ve been butchered in papers before,” he explained. “Some deserved, some not. You just become strong. You believe in your team and people around you. You keep on going. Take the good, and the bad, and learn.”

Nevertheless, Woodgate is a beloved figure at Boro, and his side will resume their Championship campaign with the visit of Swansea City this coming weekend:

“We did not want it called off and an easy way out,” insisted Woodgate. “We wanted to do it the right way – to play the last nine games. There are jobs on the line if football doesn’t get back on the road. We also have to bring back some normality.”

Boro currently sit just two points above the drop zone, and with nine games left to ensure their Championship safety for another season.

The verdict

Despite enduring a tough maiden season in management, Woodgate remains a well-liked figure amongst Boro fans. Championship safety is in his hands and they’re in good shape to pull away from the drop zone, with several teams looking more likely for the drop then them. Should he pull it off after such a poor start, it’ll allow for a much more prosperous season next time round.