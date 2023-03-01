“I’ve always thought in the back of my mind” – Mark Ashton issues clear Ipswich Town message

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton has admitted that he believes that the club’s current crop of players would be able to compete in the Championship if the team was playing at this level.

The Blues faced two teams from the second-tier in the FA Cup earlier this year.

After securing an impressive 4-1 victory over Rotherham United, Ipswich held Championship leaders Burnley to a draw in the fourth round of the competition before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat in the replay at Turf Moor.

Ipswich’s aim for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign will be to secure promotion from League One.

The Blues reduced the gap between them and Plymouth Argyle in the third-tier standings to five points last weekend by securing a 1-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons.

Kieran McKenna’s side will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run at this level to seven games by securing a positive result in their showdown with Burton Albion on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, Ashton has made an honest claim regarding Ipswich’s squad.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ashton said: “Leif (Davis), (Nathan) Broadhead, (Harry) Clarke… These are young players that have left Premier League clubs to come, not to the Championship, but to League One and join a project and a plan and a journey.

“We’re trying to build the club in a sustainable manner.

“We don’t want to yo-yo.

“We want to get to the next level and when we get to the next level we want to be in a position where we are strong enough to progress again.

“I’ve always thought in the back of my mind ‘how will Kieran’s team perform against Championship clubs?’

“Having spent the last decade in the Championship myself (at Bristol City), I’ve always thought the answer to that is ‘really well’.

“So I felt almost vindicated in my own mind when I saw those two performances against Burnley (in the FA Cup).”

Quiz: Are these 20 Ipswich Town facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Ipswich were founded in 1878 Real Fake

The Verdict

Ashton makes a valid claim here as Ipswich do have a host of players at their disposal who certainly possess the quality to play at a higher level in the future.

The Blues will be hoping that these individuals will earn the chance to impress in the Championship next season by securing promotion from the third-tier.

Having overcome a dip in form, Ipswich will be confident in their ability to overcome the threat that Burton will pose at Portman Road this weekend.

By beating the Brewers, the Tractor Boys could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage over the course of the coming weeks in League One.