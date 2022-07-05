“I’ve always said” – Carlton Palmer addresses Sheffield Wednesday’s recent player decision

Ciaran Brennan has joined Swindon Town on loan ahead of the new League One campaign, with the 22-year-old joining a club with high ambitions in League Two.

The young defender started the last campaign with the Owls but was nowhere near the first-team squad, embarking on a loan spell with Notts County for little under a month.

Returning to Hillsborough in November, Brennan went on to feature 11 times for the Owls in League One, featuring daily inconsistently.

Now looking to bridge the gap from where he is to regular first-team football with the Yorkshire club, a move to what is expected to be the top-end of League One has been sanctioned.

Delivering his thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to let Brennan leave temporarily, Carlton Palmer said to Football League World: “I’ve always said for young players, for them to improve, for them to become better, you know, they need to be able to go on loan and they need to be playing.

“There’s no point sitting there either on the bench, so it’s good to go out and get the experience of being in the first-team dressing room and playing regular first-team football.”

The verdict

Some players can better progress closer to the first-team set up and training with quality players every day, whilst others will develop by going out on loan and accumulating sufficient experience.

A player that has been kept close to the first-team and sent out on loan, Moore believes the next best step is a temporary move to League Two.

It will be interesting to see how the young defender fares up in League Two next season, with Swindon set to compete nearer the top-end of the division.

A player with evident talent, this could be the final step for Brennan before seeing regular minutes in Wednesday’s colours.