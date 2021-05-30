Ivan Toney takes to social media with funny message following Brentford’s promotion

Brentford won promotion to the Premier League for the first time yesterday, with talisman Ivan Toney having a big impact in the 2-0 win over Swansea at Wembley.

The striker expertly struck from the spot to get the all-important opener and he almost added his second with a brilliant long-range effort that hit the underside of the bar.

By that stage, the Bees were two up, and that’s how the game would end, after a pretty comfortable win by play-off final standards.

The players will no doubt have been celebrating all night, and Toney took to Twitter this morning to send an image inspired by Jay from The Inbetweeners, as he joked he had ‘completed’ the Championship.

That comes after a remarkable season, with the ex-Peterborough man hitting his 33rd league goal of the season in the big game, which is an excellent return in what was his first full season in the Championship.

Promotion to the Premier League should ensure the speculation surrounding Toney’s future cools now, with the ex-Peterborough man expected to stay.

The verdict

Toney is good value on social media and with his interviews, and this is another good message that he has sent out.

In fairness, you can’t really argue with him either! There were some doubts about whether the hype around him was fair, whilst he had big boots to fill at Brentford after Ollie Watkins left.

But, Toney has been incredible. His goals have been huge for the Bees this season and it’s fitting that he got on the scoresheet at Wembley, although he’s no doubt wishing that dipping volley had gone in as well.

