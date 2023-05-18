Coventry City will meet Luton Town in the Championship play-off final next Saturday in what is expected to be a very tight affair between two clubs that have exceeded expectations.

The Sky Blues had to overcome the play-off favorites in Middlesbrough to reach the final, whilst the Hatters produced a fantastic display in the second leg to defeat Sunderland.

The financial benefits of Premier League football, especially for these two clubs, are immeasurable, whilst securing a spot in next season's top flight could be pivotal in keeping the core structures of their squads together.

Whoever loses at Wembley will likely see lots of interest generated in some of their most prized assets.

Lots of top-tier clubs will be eyeing up forward additions during the upcoming transfer window, with Brentford reportedly casting their eyes over Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres as they plan for a period without Ivan Toney.

Who should Brentford look to if Coventry beat Luton Town in the play-off final?

Gyokeres is seemingly Premier League-ready and possesses several attributes that would warrant Brentford making a move for him, however, luring him to London becomes a much more difficult job if Coventry win promotion.

If that happens, then Luton have a striker in Carlton Morris that is also of top-flight quality and has attributes that are arguably similar to Toney's.

The Hatters secured a deal for the powerful frontman last summer and he has returned 20 league goals in what has been a fantastic campaign for the former Barnsley and Norwich striker.

Why should Brentford consider Luton's talisman?

Brentford are a club that have put a lot of faith in the EFL pyramid and the progress of Toney himself is evidence of that with the Bees signing the prolific forward from Peterborough United in 2020.

The West London club are now set to be without Toney for eight months and ultimately, they will be looking to continue operating in a certain way and will not want to compromise because of the forward's unavailability.

As a result, adding a striker with similar qualities to Toney would make a lot of sense and profile-wise, there are not many more suitable strikers than Morris.

The 27-year-old is a real physical presence that has the power, strength, and athleticism to cause defences all sorts of problems, whilst he is intelligent both in and out of possession.

An evident scorer of goals too, Morris is a player that you would back to make the transition to the Premier League - just as Toney did.