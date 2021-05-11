Ivan Toney reacts when asked how close Celtic transfer deal was

Ivan Toney has opened up on how close he came to joining Celtic last summer before he ended up signing for Sky Bet Championship side Brentford.

The forward has had a top year in the second tier with him scoring over 30 league goals and now looking to help the Bees reach the Premier League after a few seasons of falling short.

Certainly, that would cap off a fine year for him but things could have been rather different as he admits he was close to joining Celtic last summer when leaving Peterborough United.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Toney explained when asked about his links with a move to the Glasgow giants:

“Yeah, that was close. I spoke to a few people there, and I spoke to the manager, but just couldn’t get a deal over the line.”

The Verdict

Of course, Toney ended up in west London rather than at Parkhead and Brentford fans will naturally be happy about that.

There’s a considerable chance he’ll be on the move again this summer, though, after a top season in the Championship with a handful of Premier League clubs surely taking a look at him.

Brentford will hope to earn promotion to try and keep hold of him but it remains to be seen whether that’s enough or not.

Celtic, meanwhile, will be looking for new attacking options this summer as they aim to take on Rangers next year.