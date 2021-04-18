Ivan Toney makes clear statement on his future as Arsenal, West Ham and Leeds circle

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has insisted that he believes he could get into most sides in the Premier League and that he is ready to take the step into the top-flight.

Toney is set to be one of the most sought-after strikers in the country this summer following an impressive first season with Brentford that has seen him register 29 goals and ten assists in 40 league matches. That form has helped him to establish the Bees as promotion contenders, but at this stage, they are looking more likely to be contesting the play-offs.

The form of the forward has seen him attract plenty of interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window. It has been reported that Arsenal, West Ham and Leeds United would all be interested in signing him were the Bees to miss out on promotion. While Football League World believes Brentford will demand around £35 million for their star striker.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Toney suggested he has the ability to make it in the Premier League and that he thinks he could confidently step into most sides in the top-flight and make a real impression.

He said: “I feel like I’m more than ready to step up into the Premier League. I feel the qualities the players have, I can fit in perfectly. The deliveries the players get, I’d be able to get on the end of crosses.

“I feel like I would slot into the majority of teams in the Premier League. I don’t mean that in a big-headed way but I do feel I’d be capable of doing certain things that other strikers might not be able to.

“I’m the kind of striker that when I’m one on one with the keeper and there’s a guy to my left that I can square it to him, I’ll do that. From when I was young, I’ve felt like assisting is just as good as scoring. I can run in behind, I can hold it up, I can create something.”

The verdict

This is almost a come and get me sort of plea from Toney, who is suggesting that he is wanting to be in the Premier League next term for someone if Brentford do not make it there themselves. There is no question that he would have the confidence to perform at that level and there is no reason to doubt his faith in himself.

Toney is not just a scorer, but is also more than able to link the play and combine with other forwards. Those are qualities that mark him out as one of the most deadly forwards outside the Premier League and would set him up well for life in the top-flight.

It does seem inevitable that he would be off in the summer were Brentford not to go on and earn promotion to the top-flight. The Bees would be able to get a lot of money for the forward and you would back them to reinvest in the squad wisely and replace him as they did with Ollie Watkins.