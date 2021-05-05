Ivan Toney and Leicester City/Everton: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Brentford striker Ivan Toney continued his incredible season at the weekend as he broke the 30-goal mark in the Championship when he netted from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over Watford.

The 25-year-old stepped up to the second tier from Peterborough United with relative ease this season, netting his 30 goals in 44 games as the Bees have once again qualified for the end of season play-offs.

When a player shows that kind of form though, he’s likely to get spoken about in terms of a transfer away and that’s exactly what has happened for months.

It feels like half of the Premier League have been linked to Toney, and the latest names to be added to the list are Leicester City and Everton, who are preparing bids for the striker this summer according to The Athletic.

They are the latest to be linked with the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United all said to be showing interest months ago, and it does feel like even if Brentford are successful in the play-offs, Toney will still leave.

He will definitely be exiting the west London club if they don’t go up and with a £35 million fee set to be demanded by the Bees, they’re set to profit handsomely from his fine season.

Does a move to Everton or Leicester look likely though?

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Brentford appearances?

1 of 18 Did Stuart Dallas make more than 100 appearances for Brentford? Yes No

For the Toffees, it feels as though Toney could be a very similar type of striker to Dominic Calvert-Lewin – both players can do a bit of everything as they’re strong, have a bit of pace and are penalty box players.

Do Everton need that kind of striker to accompany Calvert-Lewin? It’s hard to see the club spending so much money on a forward like Toney, especially when Carlo Ancelotti more often than not just plays with one striker.

Leicester though could be a more realistic location for Toney – for one Brendan Rodgers has switched to a two-striker system since the beginning of March and with Jamie Vardy advancing in age and not showing the greatest form in the second half of the campaign, the Foxes could do with another body at the top end of the pitch.

With a European campaign set to come next season though, potentially the Champions League, that would be a massive step up for Toney to try and combat, but he seems to have developed into a natural goalscorer and he would be receiving service from classy midfielders like James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

There’s likely to be a real bidding war for Toney this summer, and Brentford must be licking their lips at the auction that is set to transpire, even if they don’t really want to lose his goals.