Ivan Sanchez sends three-word message to Birmingham player as he confirms exit

After losing Jude Bellingham last summer in a mammoth deal to German giants Borussia Dortmund, Birmingham City are set to lose another talented prospect.

Whilst he’s not exactly on the scale of Bellingham, who broke into the Blues senior squad at the age of just 16 and left for a £25 million fee, Amari Miller is a player who Birmingham had very high hopes for.

The 18-year-old made five first-team appearances for the club at the back end of last season, starting the last two matches as Lee Bowyer looked to get a good look at the winger ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

But it turns out Miller will not be around for that, with strong reports of Leeds United swooping for his services.

Football Insider believe that the Blues accepted an offer worth just an initial £200,000, with the fee rising to a maximum £1.5 million if performance-related add-ons are met.

That deal looks like it could be confirmed very soon as Miller took to Instagram to post a message to fans of the club announcing his departure.

Miller clearly made an impression on the senior players, as Spanish winger Ivan Sanchez replied to Miller’s message with a three-word greeting wishing him well on his move to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Considering Miller made a breakthrough into the first-team last season, it’s quite a surprise to see Birmingham have accepted the reported fee they have for him.

But considering he wasn’t on a professional contract having just finished his scholarship, the Blues were perhaps a bit hamstrung and when a Premier League club comes calling, especially one managed by Marcelo Bielsa, then it can be a bit of a head-turner.

Birmingham fans may feel a sense of bitterness as some would have liked him to be the next star to come through the academy, however you cannot fault Miller for chasing a Premier League dream and he clearly felt as though there’s a pathway there for him at Elland Road into the first-team.