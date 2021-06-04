Fulham forward Ivan Cavaleiro has taken to Instagram to respond to a post from defender Cyrus Christie on his personal account displaying his highlights from the season at Nottingham Forest.

Christie spent the campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, and the right-back managed to enjoy a promising enough spell at the City Ground after a difficult start. The defender managed to make 44 appearances in the league and provided three assists, as well as helping the Reds record 14 clean sheets.

It has now been confirmed within their retained list that Christie has been handed an extension to his deal by Fulham. That means that the right-back could be set to stick around at Craven Cottage next season and try and help Scott Parker’s side challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old took to his personal Instagram account to share a video of his highlights reel from his season out on loan with Nottingham Forest.

His post drew a response from Cavaleiro who was quick to suggest that he had been a strong performer for the Reds during his loan spell at the City Ground going off the highlights on show.

The Verdict

Christie was looking likely to be facing an uncertain future this summer following his deal with Fulham coming to an end and having been allowed to go out on loan last term. However, it now seems that after being handed an extension there is a lifeline for him to still have an important role to play at Craven Cottage next term.

The right-back managed to show a lot of improvements during the campaign with Nottingham Forest, and after a difficult start to the campaign, he was one of their most important players in a frustrating season for the club. That reminded everyone of the quality that he does have and that he can be an excellent option in the Championship for any side.

Cavaleiro clearly feels that Christie might be able to make an impact for Fulham next term, judging by his reaction to the defender’s highlights reel from his loan spell with Forest. The 28-year-old will be facing the big task of trying to get himself back firmly in Parker’s favour but he has the ability to do that you feel.