Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘It’s your time now’, ‘Over to you’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans send clear message to potential Cash replacement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has sent his congratulations to Matty Cash, after the 23-year-old finalised a move to Aston Villa on Thursday.

Darikwa ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last pre-season, which led to Cash being converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Cash ended up going from strength to strength in his new position, establishing himself as arguably the best full-back in the Championship after a solid individual campaign.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14

Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club?

After winning the club’s Player of the Season award at the end of what turned out to be a heartbreaking campaign for Forest, Cash has now completed a move to Aston Villa, in a deal which could rise to £16million.

It will now be interesting to see how the club go about replacing Cash. Do they enter the transfer market and look to sign an out-and-out replacement.

Do they show their faith in their youth, with the likes of Jordan Gabriel and Jayden Richardson impressing out on loan last term?

Or, do they look to either Carl Jenkinson or Darikwa? Many Forest fans have made their feelings known, sending the latter plenty of messages following his tweet to Cash.

Here’s what they had to say…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘It’s your time now’, ‘Over to you’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans send clear message to potential Cash replacement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: