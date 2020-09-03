‘It’s your time now’, ‘Over to you’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans send clear message to potential Cash replacement

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has sent his congratulations to Matty Cash, after the 23-year-old finalised a move to Aston Villa on Thursday.

Darikwa ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last pre-season, which led to Cash being converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Cash ended up going from strength to strength in his new position, establishing himself as arguably the best full-back in the Championship after a solid individual campaign.

After winning the club’s Player of the Season award at the end of what turned out to be a heartbreaking campaign for Forest, Cash has now completed a move to Aston Villa, in a deal which could rise to £16million.

It will now be interesting to see how the club go about replacing Cash. Do they enter the transfer market and look to sign an out-and-out replacement.

Do they show their faith in their youth, with the likes of Jordan Gabriel and Jayden Richardson impressing out on loan last term?

Or, do they look to either Carl Jenkinson or Darikwa? Many Forest fans have made their feelings known, sending the latter plenty of messages following his tweet to Cash.

Here’s what they had to say…

You’re the man now Tenday time to boss that position 👊🏻🔴 — Paul (ALVIN) (@ScrumpyNffc) September 3, 2020

Your time to shine now 👏🏼 — Lucy (@Lucy_Hamson) September 3, 2020

Over to you😉 — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) September 3, 2020

Kept your spot warm while you was injured , handed the baton back , go on smash it this season 💪 — matt wheeler (@mattwheelerdj) September 3, 2020

This is your year Tendayi. Excited to see you back playing every week — Matt Shelley (@MattEJShelley) September 3, 2020

Up to you now Darikwa Cashy has passed the reins on to you 👊 — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) September 3, 2020

Let's go Tendayi! It's your time now. Go for it pal. — Greg Oram (@greg_oram) September 3, 2020

I’ve got every faith in you Ten 👏🏻 — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) September 3, 2020

It’s all yours now Ten lets goooooo sherif ❤️ — maseysam (@MaseySam) September 3, 2020

Let’s go Tendayi ❤️ your time now — Tom (@TomNffc4) September 3, 2020

Make it your own now — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) September 3, 2020

It’s your time now mate 🙂 — Ioan Jones (@ioanjones231) September 3, 2020