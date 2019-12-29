‘It’s your day’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest are saying the same thing as starting XI is announced

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it two wins in the space of three days today, as the Reds prepare to take on Wigan Athletic at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side put an end to a run of six games without a win at the weekend, defeating Hull City by two goals to nil at the KCOM Stadium thanks to a Lewis Grabban brace.

Now, the task will be for Forest to secure back-to-back wins for only the third time this season, as they prepare to take on the struggling Latics this afternoon.

Having played only three days ago, Lamouchi has, as expeected, made plenty of changes from the side that beat the Tigers on Boxing Day.

There is an unchanged back line, with Joe Worrall continuing to partner Tobias Figueiredo and Michael Dawson having to settle for a place on the bench.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this Forest quiz?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

Moving into midfield, though, and the first change sees Ryan Yates come in for Samba Sow, who picked up a knee injury against Hull at the weekend.

Moving further forward, Joe Lolley and Tiago Silva have been swapped out for Sammy Ameobi and Joao Carvalho respectively.

Here, then, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of this team selection…

One last masterclass JC — Sam (@swzd_) December 29, 2019

Last chance saloon for carvalho..be intesting to see how bog his nuts are ..needs to be involved for 90 minutes not 90 seconds …or will it be hauled off after 70 again — clint (@FlewittClint) December 29, 2019

Sabri, I'm right behind you, but please learn that Carvalho isn't a winger. You'll never get the best out of him there. #nffc — Stuart Smith (@Stu_Smith_42) December 29, 2019

Time for JC to prove his worth, if you can’t do it at home against bottom of league you never will! Come on lad!!! — Martin Fitt (@Fitty23) December 29, 2019

Ok Carvalho. Bottom of the league. It’s your day. #nffc — Forests_Finest (@nffc20192020) December 29, 2019

sabri does rly baffle me sometimes #nffc — Alfie Fox (@fox_alfie) December 29, 2019

Great Carvalho gets to say bye to everyone. — Ben (@BenNFFC2002) December 29, 2019

Carvalho in the 10 role — Tyler Murfet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@murfet_tyler) December 29, 2019