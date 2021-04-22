‘It’s wrong’ – Lee Bowyer fumes at key flashpoint in Birmingham City’s draw with Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was left hugely frustrated on Wednesday evening, as the Blues conceded late on against Nottingham Forest.

They took the lead after 49 minutes when Marc Roberts scored his fourth goal of the season for the Blues, but they conceded a late penalty when Lukas Jutkiewicz was adjudged to have fouled Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna deep into stoppage-time.

Lewis Grabban slotted home the penalty to see the points shared on the night, which leaves Birmingham City 19th in the Championship table, and ten points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Birmingham Live), Bowyer fumed at the decision to award Nottingham Forest a late penalty, and blasted the officials on the day, whilst also claiming that they’re never held accountable for decisions that are wrong.

“It’s wrong, it’s never been a penalty, I have looked at it back, he is there, they are coming together yes, but that happens when you have got one player running one way, another player running another way.

“He can’t get out of the way of the player, the fella heads it and because he is running his momentum takes him into Jutkiewicz. Jutkiewicz even turns away from the fella, he’s not made a foul. The fellas momentum has taken him into Jutkiewicz because he was running forward to make the header.

“He tried to put all the power into the header and he has gone into Jutkiewicz. It is never, ever, ever a penalty – never.

“This happens too many times, too many times in this division officials get it wrong and nothing happens. They guess and they get away with it.”

Bowyer’s side are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on struggling Derby County, who are in danger of being relegated into League One this season after a dismal run of form of late.

The Verdict:

It’s a tricky one to pass judgement on.

Bowyer will say that it’s not a penalty, but Forest boss Chris Hughton is likely to say that the decision to award the spot-kick was justified. It’s a matter of opinions.

Some decisions from officials have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see some sort of punishment handed out to Bowyer for his recent comments on the decision.

I’ve been really impressed with the Birmingham City boss since he took charge, and they’ll fancy their chances of a top-half finish next season if they can find some consistency in their results.