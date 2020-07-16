‘It’s worth a try’ – West Brom man targeted by Bristol City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15/07, 14:45), Bristol City are interested in West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond this summer.

Bond’s contract at the Hawthorns expires at the end of the season, and having made only four appearances under Slaven Bilic this season, it’s unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

Sky Sports claim that Swansea, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing the 27-year-old this summer, with his future at West Brom looking uncertain.

Bristol City are on the lookout for a new manager at the moment, and their new boss may look to strengthen their options in-between the sticks, with Niki Maenpaa’s contract soon set to run out.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Bond would be a good signing for the Robins…

Jacob Potter

I’m not convinced they need him.

Bristol City already have Daniel Bentley available to them, and Bond certainly wouldn’t be an upgrade on him.

Bond has struggled for game time with West Brom, which isn’t surprising as Sam Johnstone is a far better option to have between the posts at this moment in time.

Bond’s career has somewhat stalled in recent years, and he’ll be keen to recapture the type of form which saw him starting regularly for Reading.

But a move to Bristol City wouldn’t be a wise move at all, as he would only be occupying a spot on the substitutes bench at Ashton Gate.

Ned Holmes

Bond looks a solid goalkeeper and one that makes a lot of sense to me.

Dan Bentley has been a strong signing for the Robins and looks to have locked down their number one spot.

Niki Maenpaa is out of contract at the end of the season and with his recent injury issues, I think it’s likely he’ll leave the club meaning City need a new solid back-up.

Max O’Leary looks a really promising goalkeeping prospect but I think more regular football out on loan is what he needs, so signing Bond to provide cover and competition for Bentley makes a lot of sense.

The fact that it’s a free agent move and represents some great value makes it an even better move, particularly in the current climate.

George Dagless

It’s worth a try.

He won’t cost a great deal and he’s a decent stopper at this level, he’s just not had much of a chance to show that at West Brom.

My question would be to him, do you want to potentially sit on the bench there behind Daniel Bentley?

Of course, Bond will feel he can force his way into the side but perhaps he would be better looking for a club that wants him as their number 1 definitely, and then he can get playing.

The Robins are wise to have a look, but I’d say for his benefit he should look elsewhere.