‘It’s wonderful’ – Nathan Jones comments on Luton Town player’s transformation

Nathan Jones believes that Jordan Clark has transformed into a “top Championship midfielder”, as stated during an interview with Luton Today.

Clark, who joined the Hatters in the summer of 2020 as a winger, has been trusted in a number of roles since arriving at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old has operated on both wings for the Hatters, both full-back positions, as well as in the centre of midfield.

Clark’s versatility and technical ability make him a fit for all these roles, with it being no surprise that Jones has complete faith in him when deploying him in a rather unfamiliar position.

Speaking to Luton Today about Clark, Jones said: “We said ‘I think you’ll be a central midfield player.’ He said, ‘no, I don’t like playing there, can’t play there,’ but he did play centre midfield a lot before and the kid’s a top Championship centre midfield player, and that’s unbelievable.”

“They’ve got Tom Cairney, who’s one of the best midfielders, Harry Wilson who’s an international, we got him free from Accrington.

“I think he’s had four contracts since he’s been here as he just keeps getting better and it’s wonderful, it’s a great story.”

The verdict

Clark has grown in influence since arriving last summer, and he is now at a point where he looks undroppable.

His ability on the ball, coupled with his desire and work rate, makes him a player who Jones can trust, and that is a big thing for the Welshman.

Clark’s versatility was a big part of the reason as to why Peter Kioso was allowed to temporarily join MK Dons in the summer, as Jones viewed the 28-year-old as a cover in the full-back position.

Jones has also called the signing of the former Accrington man as the best free transfer in the world, showing how much respect he has for Clark.