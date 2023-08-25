Highlights Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has acknowledged that the team needs more players to have a chance at promotion this season.

Despite signing four players and making some big sales, the squad depth remains a concern for Blackburn.

The upcoming games and the demanding Championship season highlight the need for additional reinforcements, as the team may struggle without more players.

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted that his side won't be able to mount a promotion push if they don't bring in anyone else ahead of the transfer deadline next Friday.

The Lancashire club have signed four first-team players so far this window, but an equal amount of departures - including some of their biggest names - has seen them somewhat relapse in quality over the summer.

The one-time Premier League winners have almost cracked the play-off brigade over the last two seasons, but unless dealings are brought in, Tomasson has all but accepted defeat.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about Blackburn's transfer dealings?

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Blackburn's game against Watford on Sunday afternoon, the Rovers boss said that he doesn't have enough players to mount a promotion charge if incomings aren't finalised by the time the window shuts next Friday evening.

The Dane said: "We have great players, very good young players, the problem is not the players we have, it's the players we don't have.

"To compete over a long tough season, and the Championship is one of the toughest in the world, we’ll need more bodies for sure. In some positions we’re extremely stretched. Next week we have three games in a week. It’s a challenge, I’m curious to see how we cope with that. It’s quite demanding.

"I love football, we could play everyday, but you need numbers to do that."

Who have Blackburn Rovers been linked with?

Danny Batth was linked with a move from Sunderland, though his talents haven't been secured and the centre-back looks set to fight for his place at the Stadium of Light, despite former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray paving the way for his exit.

Elsewhere, Jeserun Rak-Sakyi also seems to be in the offing despite interest from Leicester, Ipswich and more, whilst Brighton youngster Andrew Moran looks set for a loan move from Brighton after Fabrizio Romano suggested he would be on his way to Ewood Park.

Could Blackburn Rovers still qualify for the play-offs even without incoming transfers?

They'll certainly give it a good go. Only last season's horrific ending to the season robbed them of a place in the top six, though it was such a shame having been third at the turn of the new year. Squad depth is what did Blackburn no favours in the end, and the Lancashire outfit have lost their main man Ben Brereton Diaz - which is not ideal.

Their incomings have been good, but the sales of Ashley Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack and Thomas Kaminski have either freed up big wages or brought in enough money to strengthen in other areas.

But with just four first-team signings, with those being Arnor Sigurdsson, Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Leopold Wahlstadt, you fear it just might not be enough for the Ewood Park outfit to go on and push for promotion.

With the league arguably being of better quality this season with Leicester, Southampton and Leeds coming down alongside the likes of Norwich, Hull and Stoke all doing extremely well in the transfer window, Blackburn do have a big uphill battle on their hands with just a week left in the transfer window.