Simon Jordan has heaped praise on Michael Carrick for the way he has transformed Middlesbrough and compared it to the work Roy Keane did initially at Sunderland.

The former Manchester United coach was given his first permanent managerial role at the Riverside Stadium, and it’s one that he has thrived in. Having inherited a side that were struggling in the bottom half of the table, Boro are now third in the Championship and automatic promotion is a possibility.

That has seen Carrick establish himself as one of the bright young coaches in the country, with fans excited about the potential journey they will go on under the 41-year-old.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, as quoted by Teesside Live, Jordan admitted he has been impressed with the work Carrick has done and likened it to another former Red Devils midfielder when he was given his big break in management by the Black Cats.

“He's done very well. I wasn't critical of him, but I was critical of the appointment. There was a little amount of jeopardy in there because Michael Carrick would know very little about the Championship. Well, he's shown that he can translate leadership from playing in the Premier League to playing in the Championship.

“It's very similar to what Roy Keane did with Sunderland when he went in there. They were languishing at the bottom end of the Championship, and he took them into the upper echelons of the Championship and up into the Premier League.”

Boro are back in action on Saturday when they host Preston, knowing a victory would cut the gap to Sheffield United to three points in the battle for automatic promotion.

The verdict

Carrick has done brilliantly well for Boro, and there’s no denying that he is overachieving when you consider just how well they’ve done since he arrived. As well as that, he has done it playing stylish football with a young, hungry team on the whole.

The comparison to Keane may surprise some, but when you look at their respective first seasons in charge, it’s a fair one and Carrick will be hoping that he can emulate the Irishman by ending it with promotion!

That’s the only focus for Boro now, and they will feel it’s a real possibility, but they can’t afford many slip-ups if they want to overtake Sheffield United to finish second.

