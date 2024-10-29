This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, which has hurt their standing in the Championship table.

John Eustace’s side have won just one of their last five league games, which has dropped them to sixth in the second division.

A 1-0 loss to Watford last weekend has left the two teams level on points, with only a superior goal difference for the Lancashire outfit keeping them in the play-off places.

Perhaps Eustace will now be thinking about alternative options he can deploy in order to get the team back to their winning ways from the opening weeks of the term.

Amario Cozier-Duberry claim

When asked which player not currently starting many games for the team should be in the in the first XI more, FLW's Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding suggested Amario Cozier-Duberry.

He believes that once the winger is fully fit, he should be given the opportunity to start games, as he gives the side an exciting option that can potentially improve on recent lacklustre performances from their current starters.

“Amario Cozier-Duberry is the one for me,” Wilding told Football League World.

“He’s missed the last few games through injury so couldn’t have started those anyway.

“But I think if you look at the impact he was making before that with his pace, his willingness to run at opposition defenders and to try and get into the box and make things happen, it did show that he was going to offer something different to our other wide options this season.

“I think with some pretty lacklustre, below par performances from some of those recently, I do think it’s very important that Rovers get Cozier-Duberry fit and involved from the start as soon as possible.”

Blackburn Rovers’ dip in form

Blackburn Rovers' last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Watford (A) 1-0 loss West Brom (H) 0-0 Swansea City (H) 1-0 win Plymouth Argyle (A) 2-1 loss Coventry City (A) 3-0 loss

Blackburn have suffered poor results since their 2-0 win over QPR at the end of September, with October proving a difficult month for the club.

Rovers won one out of five games since then, scoring only three times and conceding six.

While they’ve been able to maintain a top six place for now, it is clear that they will further plunge down the table unless Eustace can find a fix quickly.

The likes of Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges have been playing out wide for Blackburn so far this season, while Cozier-Duberry has made just five substitute appearances for the club since joining on loan from Brighton in the summer (all stats from Fbref).

Cozier-Duberry deserves a chance to show what he can do from the start

All five of Cozier-Duberry’s appearances in the Championship this season have come from the bench, but he has earned the chance to start when he is fully fit again.

Injury has come at a bad time for him, as it’s possible he’d have gotten this chance if he’d been available due to the team’s poor form.

Now is the time for Eustace to try something different, as the side have hit a bit of a rut since the QPR win in September.

Brighton will also be eager to see the winger in action from the start, and Blackburn may want to continue holding a healthy relationship with the Seagulls given the young talent at their disposal, so all signs point towards it being a smart move for the club to give him a place in the side.