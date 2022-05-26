“It’s unrealistic” – QPR eye in-demand Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have reportedly joined the race for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The towering Scot bagged 26 goals for the Black Cats to help them secure promotion to the Championship and, according to a report from the print edition of The Mirror (May 26, page 62), he’s a player on the R’s radar.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

It’s certainly worth a look from the Hoops.

Stewart had a fine season for Sunderland in Sky Bet League One and proved crucial in their promotion win via the play-offs in the 21/22 campaign.

He deserves a chance in the Championship then and will get that at the Stadium of Light if he stays now, which might make QPR’s chances of getting him harder.

QPR do need another forward, though, with Charlie Austin leaving the club and Stewart has the ability to be the focal point around which the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock can play.

I think it could be a good signing, but I feel as though Sunderland will be able to keep him.

Carla Devine

Ross Stewart has done brilliantly for Sunderland in League one this year having scored 24 goals in 46 appearances for the Black Cats as well as two crucial goals during their play-off campaign.

With Sunderland gaining promotion to the Championship anyway the step up is his natural next step and it’s not hard to understand why he’s in demand.

Furthermore, he’s definitely a signing that QPR need. Following the departure of Charlie Austin and the end of Andre Gray’s loan, Rangers lack options upfront and therefore Stewart could fit in perfectly.

Although QPR are yet to sort out a manager for the new season, you can’t imagine anyone would turn their nose up at this signing as he has proved himself in League One this season and fills a hole that Rangers have.

Ben Wignall

I think this would be a bit too much of an ambitious move for QPR if I’m honest.

It’s been nearly two years since the Hoops cashed in on Ebere Eze for a huge fee, and whilst they perhaps won’t have burnt all that money just yet, a large chunk of it will have gone on some transfer fees and lots of wages.

Therefore, it’s unrealistic to think that the R’s will have the kind of money needed to sign Stewart to spend this summer and it would be a shock to see the Scot join a divisional rival.

Any prolific League One strikers nowadays are going to attract significant interest, and Stewart would definitely improve QPR’s attack, but I feel as though they simply don’t have the financial muscle to tempt Sunderland into selling this summer.