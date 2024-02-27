Highlights Sunderland's latest loss under Dodds may harm his chances of securing the permanent head coach position next season.

Mike Dodds oversaw his first game back in charge of Sunderland last weekend.

However, the interim head coach led his team to a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

That made it three losses in a row for the Black Cats, further hurting the club’s chances of earning a top six finish.

It may have also hurt Dodds’ chances of becoming the permanent head coach at the Stadium of Light after the end of the campaign, however as per Alan Nixon, Sunderland could give the role to Dodds next season if results are positive given his close relationship with Kristjaan Speakman.

The 37-year-old was placed in charge of the team until the end of the term following Michael Beale’s sacking last week, but there is potential for it to become a permanent role in the future if he performs well in the final months of the season.

Carlton Palmer makes Sunderland manager search claim

Carlton Palmer believes it is unlikely Dodds will be made permanent head coach of Sunderland at the end of the season.

However, he feels a positive run of results between now and the end of the term could convince him and the Sunderland board otherwise.

“In some quarters there are suggestions that Mike Dodds could be kept on as Sunderland boss, longer than the end of the season, if results are good,” Palmer told Football League World.

“But, currently, he’s in his third spell as caretaker manager and they’ve had three straight defeats, so it’s unlikely they’ll make the play-offs this season.

“So, again, be careful what you wish for.

“Tony Mowbray got them to the play-offs last season, and only just missing out to the eventual winners Luton Town, who got promoted to the Premier League.

“Mike Dodds is well thought of by the backroom staff, by the hierarchy at Sunderland, and they don’t want to lose him, so they’re giving him every opportunity.

“Should he get some good results between now and the end of the season then of course his name’s going to be in the frame.

“But I think it’s going to be highly unlikely Mike Dodds will be the new manager of Sunderland.

“I think Sunderland are possibly waiting until the end of the season to make their approach for whoever the manager they have on their radar.

“It’s likely to be a foreign coach, I think.”

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands February 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 34 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44 13 Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14 Cardiff City 34 -9 44 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39

Sunderland maintained their position in 10th in the Championship despite the 2-1 loss to Swansea on Saturday.

The Black Cats are now eight points adrift of the play-off places with only 12 games remaining in the campaign.

Dodds will have to turn around the team’s fortune quickly if he is to earn the permanent manager’s position at the end of the season.

But speculation has linked the likes of Will Still, Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Dodds unlikely to get the job

Dodds is certainly highly rated, and Sunderland will be keen to keep him around in some capacity, even if not as head coach.

There is no shortage of candidates being lined up as Beale’s long-term successor, so the Wearside outfit should have no issues finding someone to take on the role.

So, unless Dodds can win the majority of his remaining 12 matches, it’s unlikely the club will feel forced to appoint him permanently.

He’s proven useful as a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option for Sunderland in the past, but Sunderland should be focused on finding someone with greater management experience as their next appointment.