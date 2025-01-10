There are some concerns of a lack of communication behind the scenes at Sheffield Wednesday regarding transfer business, but despite that, the Owls have targeted Ipswich Town defender, Harry Clarke.

After a season of battling against relegation, Danny Rohl has done a wonderful job of ensuring that Sheffield Wednesday are competing in the top half of the table with an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

The Owls currently sit three points away from the top six, with 20 games still remaining, so there is plenty of time for Rohl to pull off a shock league finish.

While things are going rather smoothly on the pitch, the same can not be said off it. Owner, Dejphon Chansiri has come under a lot of criticism recently after Rohl revealed that conversations with the chairman over their January transfer business has been non-existent.

Sheffield Wednesday's last five Championship results Opposition Result Millwall (H) 2-2 D Derby County (H) 4-2 W Preston North End (A) 3-1 L Middlesbrough (A) 3-3 D Stoke City (H) 2-0 W

The Sheffield Wednesday boss has been very vocal about their lack of communication, but it is crucial that they do in fact work together in order to strengthen the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Despite the uncertainty behind the scenes, the Owls have recently been linked with Premier League right-back, Harry Clarke, as per the Star.

The report also claims that the Owls are at a 'complicated stage' in the market due to a breakdown in communication between manager and chairman, but it is also understood that recruitment planning is still ongoing at Hillsborough.

Carlton Palmer offers verdict on Harry Clarke and Sheffield Wednesday

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday star and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, spoke exclusively to FLW to discuss the Owls' issues behind the scenes, before mentioning the potential move for the Ipswich Town defender.

"It's unclear what's happening at Sheffield Wednesday. Danny Rohl has come out and said he's had no direct approach with the chairman in terms of bringing players in in this window."

"I'm assuming that when Danny Rohl agreed to stay when the likes of Southampton came knocking, that there was some kind of dialogue that if he stayed, they would strengthen the squad for the second half of the season."

"Sheffield Wednesday, having stayed up by the skin of their teeth last season, if they finished mid-table they would have had a really good season, but now they've put themselves in a position where they're 10th place, three points off a play-off place and Danny Rohl is pushing the club on to try and mount a challenge to get into the play-offs this season."

"He's hoping that the chairman was going to back him, but the noises he is making in press conferences suggests it doesn't seem to be that there's much communication between him and the chairman as regards to incomings and outgoings."

"They have put the former Arsenal youngster, Harry Clarke, on their wishlist to bring in. He's a left-footed centre-half, he's very much going to be in the mix with a lot of clubs looking at him."

"It is considered that he will be allowed to go out on loan for the second half of the season. They have got a lot of players in their squad at the moment, Ipswich Town, so they would be open to letting him go out on loan."

"Danny Rohl is looking to strengthen in that area, so we'll have to wait and see what transpires in the January transfer window and whether he actually does make that move."

Harry Clarke moving to Sheffield Wednesday would benefit all parties

Clarke has struggled for regular game time at Ipswich this season, having made just four Premier League starts, so it would benefit the player and his club to send him out on loan to the Championship until the end of the season.

The full-back was a regular in the Championship in the last two campaigns, for both Ipswich and Stoke City, so it will benefit him to play regular football in that division once again.

He is still only 23 years old, but he will arrive with the ideal experience that Sheffield Wednesday may need in defence to give themselves the strongest possible chance of a top-half finish, or even a push for the play-offs.