‘It’s typical Sunderland’ – Exclusive: Steve Howey makes admission over the Black Cats ahead of play-offs

Former Newcastle United player Steve Howey has expressed his concern at Sunderland’s current form heading into the Sky Bet League One play-offs during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Black Cats were originally looking unbeatable under Lee Johnson after the former Bristol City boss took charge at the Stadium of Light but in recent weeks they have seen their high standards fall pretty dramatically.

Sunday’s draw at home to the already relegated Northampton Town made it only two wins in ten league games for the North East club and as a result they head into the play-off semi finals against Lincoln City in rather concerning form.

A defence that was previously solid is now shipping cheap goals and there are also concerns about the side’s ability to finish off attacking chances as they once again let good opportunities pass them by at the weekend.

The imps by comparison to their opponents, have won two more games in the league than the Black Cats and could well be heading into the fixtures again Johnson’s side with a greater degree of confidence.

This is a factor that Howey believes could come back to bite Sunderland over the next two games as he made the following comments on his hometown club’s current predicament when speaking to FLW:

“I think that they were on a real good vein of form. And then they lost it completely, I mean really it’s typical Sunderland, they had the opportunity at one point, if they had won their games in hand, to have gone up as champions, certainly automatic promotion, and that went by the wayside.

“Blackpool seem like their bogey team at the moment and there’s still a chance that they might face them. But you know, Sunderland do what Sunderland do and they’ll probably get to the final and then get beat.”

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sunderland appearances?

1 of 18 Asamoah Gyan? More Less