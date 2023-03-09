“It’s too soon” – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany touted for Tottenham job: The verdict

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been touted as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Indeed, pundit Richard Keys name-dropped the Belgian when discussing potential managers that could replace the Italian should he leave Spurs at the end of the season.

This isn’t the first time the Championship boss has been touted for a Premier League vacancy, with Pep Guardiola recently backing the Belgian to one day become manager at the Etihad Stadium.

With the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed whether or not Kompany is ready to manage at the top end of the Premier League right now.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Don’t get me wrong, Vincent Kompany is doing an absolutely phenomenal job at Burnley this season.

His side are the stand out team in the division by quite some distance and he deserves immense credit for that.

Having said that though, I think all of this talk comes too soon in all honesty.

He is yet to manage a game in the Premier League and I think we should wait and see how Kompany does in the top flight before giving an informed opinion on whether or not he can manage at the elite level.

That being said, then, I honestly think it’s too soon to say whether or not Kompany is ready to manage a top club in the Premier League right now.

Marcus Ally

Hard to say without seeing him with Burnley in the top-flight.

That Spurs squad is not suited to Kompany’s methods right now, so it would have to be a long term appointment if it happened, which looks very unlikely.

Kompany needs to replicate what Marcelo Bielsa did at Leeds and what Thomas Frank is doing at Brentford or even Marco Silva at Fulham, otherwise he is merely being linked with top jobs because of his playing career.

Obviously, the style of play is similar to some of the best clubs in the world, but style alone will not get Kompany a big seven Premier League job.

Spurs will not replace Conte with Kompany.

Ben Wignall

Kompany may be good enough already to hold a top Premier League role, but I think it would be far too soon to consider a move like that.

He is in just the third season of his managerial career and there is absolutely no rush for him to move on from Burnley anytime soon.

Also, it would perhaps be best to gauge how he does in the Premier League next season with the Clarets before truly seeing if he’s good enough right now for a job like Spurs.

There would definitely be a different style of football than Conte’s for one and a different system, but whilst his football might be dominating the Championship right now, the top flight could be a different ball game.

Plus, the Spurs dressing room will have a few egos in there that could be hard to manage, whereas Burnley’s squad will not have that at all.

So, let’s just wait until next season until we can truly see if Kompany is made for a big Premier League job.