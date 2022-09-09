“It’s too soon” – Brighton consider 36-year-old EFL boss as Graham Potter successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is said to be on the shortlist at Brighton and Hove Albion as they weigh up their next move following Graham Potter’s exit.

Potter has taken the Chelsea job, leaving Brighton on the lookout for a successor now.

The Athletic suggest that Martin is on the club’s radar at this stage, as the 36-year-old continues to build up his reputation at Swansea, who he led to 15th in the Championship last season.

Should Martin make the move, he would be following in Potter’s footstep, having left Swansea for Brighton back in 2019 after just 11 months in-charge.

Our writers discuss whether Martin is ready to make such a move here:

Josh Cole

Whereas Russell Martin would unquestionably bring an attractive style of football to the Amex Stadium, it could be argued that he may not be ready to make the step up to the Premier League as a head coach.

During the previous campaign, Swansea struggled with their consistency under the guidance of Martin as they finished 15th in the league standings.

Particularly poor in a defensive sense, the Jacks have conceded 92 goals in all competitions since handing over the reins to Martin last year which is a concerning figure.

In order to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League over the course of the current campaign, it could be argued that Brighton should be looking to appoint a manager who has a good track-record in terms of getting the best out of defensive players.

Ned Holmes

Russell Martin is a predictable Brighton target but I can’t say I’m convinced it’s the right time for him to make the step up.

He’s certainly showing signs of being a good coach and would fit into the sort of mould that Brighton will likely be looking for.

But I’m not surely he’s actually achieved enough to warrant a move to the Premier League.

He got MK Dons playing good football and built the foundation for their success under Liam Manning while there have been signs that he could have success at Swansea City but it’s too early to talk of a move to the top flight.

There are few better run clubs in England than Brighton and if they think he’s the right appointment then you’d back them to make the right call but it looks a massive risk for me.

Martin could be a future Brighton manager but it’s too soon.

Alfie Burns

Part of me thinks that Brighton considering Martin is largely down to the success Potter has had. It’s a similar gamble and they might be hoping that lightening can strike twice.

That feels a touch unlikely looking at how Martin’s Swansea have performed in the Championship.

Potter had led Swansea to 10th back in 2018/19 before Brighton picked him up, whilst Martin had them 15th last season with less goals scored, more conceded and fewer points – albeit only four.

That’s not to say Martin isn’t a good manager. His style of play is very good and he’s got Swansea’s squad buying into his philosophy. It’s just that his tactics have been found out somewhat in the Championship on occasions. When they work, they are excellent, but when things go wrong, scorelines can spiral. That’s going to be the case even more in the Premier League.

There’s a top-flight manager in Martin, he just needs to keep tweaking his philosophy outside of such a ruthless division.

If you were Brighton, you’d be looking elsewhere in the short-term.