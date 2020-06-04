‘It’s time to offload’ – Sheffield Wednesday player in limbo despite 12 months left on contract: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Joost Van Aken’s future at Sheffield Wednesday certainly remains up in the air.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined the Owls back in 2017 and has struggled to really assert himself in the starting eleven at the club, with him currently out on loan at Bundesliga II side VFL Osnabrück.

After a handful of promising early displays in a Wednesday shirt, van Aken’s form seemingly dipped and he was shifted out on loan.

But, with 12 months left on his current deal at the club, should Sheffield Wednesday look to keep van Aken in the mix for next season or look to sell him this summer?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…

George Harbey

It’s time to offload.

Van Aken has been a flop since joining Wednesday and this summer is the right time for the club and the player to part ways.

Wednesday aren’t exactly loaded when it comes to the transfer window, and it is important that they clear out the deadwood and look to raise funds, as these can be beneficial for Monk when he looks to reshape and strengthen his squad this summer.

You can’t see van Aken getting a game under Monk, especially with the likes of Tom Lees and Julian Borner ahead of him in the pecking order at Hillsborough, so getting him off the wage bill and out of the exit door would be a relief for the Yorkshire outfit.

Monk has only had 31 days to bring in players and get rid of those who he doesn’t want. They cannot afford to be rash this summer and get rid when he hasn’t had a full summer to prepare his squad and sign his own kind of players over a lengthy window.

George Dagless

I’d have said no in normal circumstances.

I just look at the Pelupessy news and wonder whether the Owls are deciding to keep their squad as together as possible, with financial restraints on the club.

Indeed, I do wonder how active they’re going to be able to be at the moment and, if they can’t add many, keeping bodies in the squad is going to be important – with several getting linked with moves away.

In usual circumstances, I’d say Van Aken absolutely would be going but at the moment I think it’s 50/50 and I’d never be shocked if he was at the club for 20/21.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one but I think, at the very least, Monk should give him some time to impress ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Bundesliga 2 and given the amount of turnover that looks set to happen at the club this summer, there’s no need for any knee jerk reactions.

On top of that, the delay to the season could mean that the Owls will want extra reinforcements heading into next term.

It may be that after a few weeks of pre-season Monk feels that Van Aken won’t cut it but I think he at least deserves the chance.