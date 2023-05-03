This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale is planning to raid his former club this summer as he attempts to bring winger Chris Willock to Glasgow Rangers.

That is according to the Daily Record, who claim that the 25-year-old is a top target for Beale as he looks to strengthen his hand this summer, especially out wide as it looks like Ryan Kent will depart for pastures new.

And the report states that Willock himself has made it clear that he would jump at the chance of a move to Ibrox if the opportunity arose.

What is Chris Willock's situation at QPR?

Willock, who signed for the Hoops from Portuguese outfit Benfica back in October 2020 for a £750,000 fee, is out of contract come the end of the current season.

However, the R's have a one-year optional extension that they will almost certainly trigger in order to keep their options open regarding their number seven.

Willock notched 18 goal contributions last season in the Championship and after a flying start to the 2022-23 campaign, it wouldn't have been a surprise if Premier League clubs were to have come in for him in January.

However, multiple injuries saw a tail-off in his form and he has been a bit-part player under new manager Gareth Ainsworth at Loftus Road recently, appearing in just two of the last five matches and both were off the bench.

Will Chris Willock depart for Rangers?

Speaking to Football League World, QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes that this summer is the perfect time to cash in on Willock whilst he still holds some value instead of losing him for free in 2024.

"I'm not actually surprised that this story has come out in the rumours recently because you can look at it one of two ways," Louis told FLW.

"Willock has not been the same player since he's come back from injury, arguably he hasn't been 100 per cent fit but his performances have dipped considerably and it could be him showing his sort of attitude and in these times as well where we've not been doing well it might be his way of saying 'I want to leave, I want to get out'.

"Obviously he's not been starting the last few games, Ainsworth's put him on the bench and he hasn't even come on, so it's a difficult one.

"The half of the season we were saying he was worth £15-20 million - obviously he's not worth anywhere near that now because of his injury record and performances recently, but with him being out of contract with a year extension which surely we'd do because we'd get more money for him.

"I fear we wouldn't really get much but you've got to be looking for at least £5 million because if we don't then it's just a situation where it's kind of similar when we lost Bright Osayi-Samuel, albeit he was messing about with contracts and not signing on.

"He's lost value - on one hand it can't be helped because of injuries and performances but on the other hand you've got to try your best to at least get something decent for him.

"I think it's the time now, we have to sell him and whether it's going to Rangers and linking up with Mick Beale again then so be it - QPR fans won't care and fair play to Willock, he's done well for us but it's time to move on now because we need to get a fee and this is the time to do it.

Should QPR cash in on Chris Willock this summer?

Following his real dip in performances levels in 2023, QPR should be looking to get rid of Willock for a seven-figure fee in the summer months.

In recent weeks, they have done just fine without him in the starting 11 and despite his obvious abilities, it's clear to see that Ainsworth fancies other attackers in his place.

It would have been unfathomable to think a few months ago that QPR would even want to be selling Willock, let alone for a couple of million perhaps, but if he wants the move north of the border then for the right price, the R's should perhaps just let it happen.