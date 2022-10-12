“It’s time to move on” – Coventry City fan pundit gives verdict on future of 2020 signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City first signed Tyler Walker back in January 2020 as he joined from Nottingham Forest.

In the 2020/21 season, the forward played regularly for his side making 31 appearances and scoring seven goals.

However, last season he found it harder to replicate his efforts and after scoring just two goals in 19 appearances, he was loaned out down a league to Portsmouth.

The loan spell at Pompey didn’t give him the boost he may have hoped as he scored just one goal and this season although he finds himself back with the Sky Blues, he has made six league appearances and is yet to find the back of the net.

Walker is out of contract at the end of the season but with the January transfer window coming up, a loan spell could be on the cards for the 25-year-old.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood if he would look to loan him out or keep hold as he said: “I would give him a piggyback wherever he was going.

“Hasn’t worked out for Tyler at Coventry, I don’t think he fits the system. You’ve seen it a lot of times with players that have moved on from your club and gone elsewhere and scored a lot of goals or a player that’s not been great and comes to you and is really good and Tyler Walker is the perfect example for me.

“Scored goals at Lincoln, Mansfield, Stevenage, all these lower leagues. We brought him to give him that chance in the Championship, Forest didn’t and it hasn’t worked out.

“Granted two seasons ago he was our top goal scorer but three of them were from the penalty spot. I just don’t think he suits our style of play at all. We play a high pressing game off the ball and Tyler’s a very conservative runner, he saves his energy for when he needs to make those runs which can sometimes make him look lazy and body language isn’t the best.

“I have no doubt that he’ll move on somewhere and score goals for fun but I just don’t see him doing it in a Coventry shirt. He had that loan spell at Pompey last year, you will have thought back under the Cowleys after what he did with them at Lincoln, it would’ve really worked out for him but it didn’t. He scored one goal in, I think, ten or 12 loan appearances and even that goal was a two yard tap in.

“So I think for the wages he’s on and what he contributes to the club, thanks for your efforts Tyler but I think it’s time to move on.”

The Verdict:

As Neil says, there are always players that get on better at some clubs compared to others and this seems to be a classic case of that with things not really working out for him at Coventry the way he would’ve hoped.

Although he’s done well in the past, his goals return isn’t enough right now to make Mark Robins be enthused by him and considering they are looking for results that will drag them from the bottom of the table, goal scorers are essential.

There is every chance that the right loan spell could be what he needs and he’s still fairly young so he has time to make an impact elsewhere.

However, it doesn’t seem as though his future lies with the Sky Blues.