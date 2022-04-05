“It’s time to cut ties and let him go” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit discusses potential summer transfer move for 28-y/o

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have had a fantastic season so far, with Carlo Corberan’s men in the play-off hunt as they target promotion to the Premier League.

However, regardless of whether they go up or not, it’s sure to be a busy summer for the Terriers, as several players are on loan, whilst others are out of contract.

Naby Sarr is one who falls into the latter category, and with the centre-back having only featured in 13 games this season, an exit is expected.

And, Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner confirmed to FLW that a departure would suit all parties.

“I do expect the club to offload Sarr in the summer. He’s out of contract and it doesn’t seem as though there’s been any negotiations.

“He’s barely featured this season unless we’ve had some sort of injury issue. With the system we’re playing at the moment, the back four, it seems as though he’s the fourth choice, behind Colwill, Lees and Pearson.

“We also have out on loan, Rarmani Edmonds-Green & Romoney Crichlow, both of who I would expect to come into the fold if we’re in the Championship next season.

“And, if we’re in the Premier League next season, he’s not good enough unfortunately. I beat him no ill will but it’s time to cut ties and let him go. So, thanks for everything Naby, and I hope you find a nice new club.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Huddersfield Town’s stadium that all Terriers supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the current stadium? 19,543 21,987 24,121 26,856

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with this assessment as Sarr is out of contract in the coming months and it doesn’t make much sense to offer him a new deal.

As mentioned, the Terriers have a few exciting youngster out on loan and the natural next step for them will be to come back into the first-team as cover, so Sarr won’t be needed.

Therefore, you would expect him to leave on a free and Corberan will surely feel he is well-stocked in defence to be able to cope ahead of next season, whether the Terriers are in the top-flight or the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.