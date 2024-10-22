This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season.

The Black Cats are on cloud nine at the moment as they sit top of the Championship table after their first 10 games of the campaign. From those first 10 games, they have picked up an impressive seven wins and are yet to lose at the Stadium of Light.

Over the summer, French manager Regis Le Bris took charge of Sunderland and was reasonably unknown at the time, but now he is almost idolised by the Black Cats faithful.

His experience with coaching young players out in France is paying off as he has taken this extremely youthful Sunderland squad to the top of the Championship after last season's inconsistencies.

Championship Table as of 21st Oct Position Club Points 1. Sunderland 22 2. Burnley 21 3. Leeds United 19 4. Sheffield United 19 5. West Brom 18 6. Blackburn Rovers 18 7. Norwich City 16

The likes of Chris Rigg, Romaine Mundle and Wilson Isidor are just some examples of the players that are flourishing under Le Bris, and long may it continue.

The Black Cats made it seven league wins on Sunday as they beat Hull City 1-0, via Isidor's second-half goal. The likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds are hot on their tail, but if Sunderland remain consistent, they could be in for an exceptional season.

Le Bris' side now prepare for a midweek journey to Luton Town, where they will be hoping to gain yet another three points in the Championship.

Sunderland fan suggests just one change to the team

Luton Town will be no easy task for Sunderland, so Le Bris will have to think carefully when it comes to changing the lineup. With that in mind, FLW's Sunderland fan pundit, Wayne Doran, proposes just the one change from their victory over Hull City.

"Sunderland have a tough run of games coming up in the Championship over the next few weeks. Three of our next four games are away from home, starting off with Luton Town on Wednesday night."

"You know what you're going to get at Luton. It's a smaller ground, a big physical side. I think we should start making use of the squad available, so for Wednesday, me personally would make one change. I would take out Dan Neil and replace him with Alan Browne."

"Even though Dan Neil played well on Sunday, I would still like to see him rested for a game or two. I would play Jobe [Bellingham] in that deep-lying role for his strength, physicality and energy, allowing Alan Browne to play a little further forward and give us a bit more stability in midfield."

"They say 'never change a winning side', but I just think at this stage of the season, with a lot of games, it's time to utilise the squad. I would make one change for Wednesday; Alan Browne in for Dan Neil against Luton."

Alan Browne is a solid replacement for Dan Neil

Browne would not be phased by being thrown back into the starting eleven as he has years and years of Championship experience under his belt.

The 29-year-old has made two league starts this season, and both games he started ended in victories for Sunderland. He has made an extra five league appearances off the bench, so is no stranger to helping the team see out wins.

Browne is an incredibly reliable option to have in the squad and can play anywhere in the centre of midfield, allowing either of the typical three starting midfielders a rest, when needed.

He scored his first goal for the club earlier this season, in an away victory over Portsmouth, so he certainly would not be a downgrade by any means.

Dan Neil is an exceptional player, but it helps that there is competition waiting in the wings.