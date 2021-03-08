‘It’s time for them to cash in’ – Transfer interest emerges in Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest midfielder Fouad Bachirou is wanted by Rosenborg, according to the Athletic.

Bachirou joined Forest on a two-year deal from Malmo FF in the summer, but he has since made only three appearances for the Reds after a tricky campaign.

The midfielder has spent the most of the season on the sidelines through injury, and he has made only one appearance in the Championship.

Bachirou is now believed to be attracting interest from Rosenborg, according to the Athletic, with a potential departure taking place in the summer.

Here, we discuss whether or not Forest should look to cash in on the 30-year-old this summer, as Chris Hughton looks to rebuild his squad…

Jacob Potter

This should be a no-brainer for Nottingham Forest to cash-in on him this summer.

Bachirou’s spell with the club so far has been a forgetful one, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if the Reds looked at moving him on permanently in the near future.

He’s only made three senior appearances for Nottingham Forest this season, and it’s been a wasted move for all parties involved so far.

I still think that Forest have far too many options available in midfield at this moment in time, so a clearout is needed in the summer.

There is far too much ‘deadwood’ at the City Ground still, and it’s vital that Chris Hughton moves some players on at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to rebuild ahead of next year’s league campaign.

Ned Holmes

I think it’s time for them to cash in.

Forest aren’t exactly short of options in central midfield at the moment and the 30-year-old hasn’t been able to convince Chris Hughton so far.

Obviously, he deserves a chance to change the manager’s mind but assuming he’s unable to do that before the summer then you feel it would make sense for the Reds to look to cash in.

This looks a simple one to me. He was signed by Lamouchi last season and after the Frenchman’s sacking he isn’t in the picture.

Time for Forest to move him on.

Chris Thorpe

I think he will be one of a number of players who leave the City Ground this summer, yes.

He’s played hardly any games during his time with the club and given the fact that Hughton will be seeking to bring in fresh bodies, you would think he’d be one of the first names on the list to leave.

Things just haven’t worked out for him during his time with Forest and at the age of 30 he needs to be playing regularly.

It’s just not going to happen for him on these shores and for that reason I expect the club to cash in.