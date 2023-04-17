This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in Watford’s Joao Pedro this summer.

It has been reported that the Magpies are interested in bringing the forward to St. James’ Park in the upcoming transfer window having previously attempted to sign the 21-year-old.

Will Joao Pedro leave Watford this summer?

Newcastle pursued the transfer of Pedro last summer but were unable to convince the Hornets to part ways with the Brazilian.

It has also been reported that Everton are eyeing a potential move for the Watford star, increasing speculation that he will depart Vicarage Road at the end of the season.

FLW’s Watford fan pundit James Beattie believes that now could be the time for Pedro to leave the club in order to continue his development.

He has claimed that it would be very difficult for the club to stand in the way of any potential Premier League move.

This Hornets supporter was surprised to see the forward remain at the club for this campaign, but would wish him well if he did leave for Newcastle.

However, he feels it could take up to £40 million to persuade Watford to sell.

“Joao Pedro was heavily linked with Newcastle last season,” Beattie told Football League World.

“In fact, a lot of us thought it was a done deal.

“So the fact that he stayed for another season was a big surprise.

“I think it's time for him to move on to develop his career.

“I think he’s been a good servant for us at Watford, but he really does need to push on to the next level now.

“I don’t think any Watford fans would stand in his way for a transfer anywhere in the Premier League, so there’s no hard feelings with him going to Newcastle.

“In terms of his worth, I would suspect that we will be asking for somewhere north of £40 million for him.

“It’s always difficult to value a player that’s been in the Championship that’s taking the next step up so I would think Watford would be comfortable in asking for that kind of sum.

“But I’m sure I speak for all Watford fans when we wish Joao all the best for the future and thank him for being a good servant to our club.”

Would Pedro be a good signing for Newcastle?

Pedro has 11 goals and four assists for Watford this season and has been one of the team’s best players.

While it has been a disappointing campaign at Vicarage Road, clubs are still keen to sign the Brazilian after a year back in the Championship.

A £40 million fee would be huge for any second tier club to receive, even if Watford do see themselves as a Premier League contender, so will be hard to turn down if offered.

However, the club holds all the cards given Pedro has a contract until 2028.