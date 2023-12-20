Highlights Patrick Bamford's lack of scoring touch for Leeds United has continued into the current season, with no goals in his last seventeen league outings.

Former manager Marcelo Bielsa was able to get the best out of Bamford, but since then, his goal-scoring has significantly declined.

It may be time for Daniel Farke to consider other options and potentially use Joe Gelhardt or explore playing Piroe as the main centralised focal point in order to improve Leeds' attack.

Patrick Bamford has caused a number of differing opinions from Leeds United supporters throughout his career at Elland Road, and that hasn't changed in the first half of the current campaign.

Despite being a seasoned campaigner in both the Premier League and Championship, Bamford's career is at a pivotal crossroads given his lack of scoring touch for the Whites across the calendar year of 2023.

Although as a whole, Leeds' attacking department is littered with an array of options that a vast majority of fellow second tier sides would be envious of, the same can't really be said for the 30-year-old, who has failed to find the net in his last seventeen league outings in a white shirt.

Ultimately, it now feels like it's time for Daniel Farke to make his mind up on Bamford.

Patrick Bamford's time at Leeds United

His time at Elland Road has very much been a mixed bag, with a number of instances showing the forward's ability was definitely at a high-end second tier level, but there have been an array of times when Bamford has missed guilt-edge opportunities, which have subsequently been the difference between a win, draw or loss.

There's no denying that former boss Marcelo Bielsa managed to get the best out of the Chelsea academy graduate, as his most fruitful seasons in front of goal came in the title-winning season of 2019/20 with 16 strikes from 45 Championship games, before featuring in every top flight game the following year and going one better with a tally of seventeen.

However, since then, Bamford has only scored eight times in all senior competitions, and it's evident that his confidence is perhaps as low as it's ever been.

Why should Leeds United take Bamford out of the limelight?

This malaise in front of goal has spread into the current campaign, and it's still surprising that Farke is willing to persistently give Bamford a number of opportunities to address his goalscoring conundrum, but the underlying data suggests that he's far from doing that.

Patrick Bamford Leeds United Stats (23/24) Total Matches Played 13 Matches Started 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes Per Game 14 Touches Per Game 6.2 Shots Per Game 0.8 Big Chances Missed 1 All stats used as per SofaScore (Correct as of December 18th 2023)

The aforementioned data was summed up back in October as the striker missed a penalty in the 1-0 defeat away to Stoke City.

Farke must look at other options

Regardless of the front four of James, Summerville, Piroe and Rutter, who are now guaranteed starters every week for the German head coach, it's perhaps time for Farke to eye up different impact substitutes in close games, such as the 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Although unable to muster an attempt at goal against the Sky Blues, the introduction of Joe Gelhardt for Piroe on 85 minutes gave the Whites a different dimension, as the 21-year-old had a passing accuracy of 80% and won four of his five ground duels, all of them with just nine touches of the ball.

Gelhardt is also entering a crucial few weeks of his Elland Road career with recent reports hinting at a potential loan deal to fellow promotion hopefuls Hull City and Darren Moore's Huddersfield outfit.

Furthermore, we are yet to see Piroe really operate as the main centralised focal point of Leeds' attack, which again needs to be looked at by Farke in matches that are decided by fine margins.

The Dutchman's previous goal record as a nine at Swansea speaks for itself, with 41 goals in 88 second tier appearances, so this idea should be tested out in the second half of the season if Leeds are to narrow down the ten-point gap between themselves and their next opponents, Ipswich Town.