“It’s the way it goes now” – Liam Rosenior speaks out on Hull City contract situation with summer in mind

Sitting 13th in the Championship standings, Hull City will be striving to edge closer to the play-off positions during what remains of this season.

The Tigers have certainly improved under Liam Rosenior’s stewardship and have subsequently grown more ambitious about what this season could possibly hold.

At this point in the campaign, questions start being asked about player contracts and the situations of those who have deals that are set to expire in the summer.

Asked if contract talks have begun at the MKM Stadium a few months ahead of the summer transfer window, Rosenior told Hull Live: “No, we haven’t.

“There’s only Callum Elder who is completely out of contract, the rest have options on them. They know with me that if they buy in and with the quality they have then there is a long-term future for them here.

“I was looking the other day and I think there’s nearly 200 players out of contract this summer in the Championship, it’s the way it goes now.

“What I do know with every player in that position is that they’re giving absolutely everything and I have no worries about them buying in for the rest of the season, regardless of their contract situation.”

The verdict

Hull are enjoying a strong campaign under Rosenior’s leadership and they will be confident that they can continue their improvement and development as a club.

With there only being one first-team player who will see their contract expire in the summer, without an option of extending, it would appear that the club are in a strong position.

As Rosenior alludes to, there will be lots of other Championship managers who will be in a more difficult position than he is, given the sheer number of players who have contracts that will expire this summer.

It remains to be seen how Elder’s situation plays out but you would think they would not have many difficulties in agreeing fresh terms if the Championship outfit were to want to extend his deal.