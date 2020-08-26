‘It’s the right call’ – Transfer details emerge regarding Fulham’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are willing to offer £1om plus the choice of one player for Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, according to the Telegraph.

Cash endured a remarkable campaign for Forest in 2019/20, in a season where he was converted into a full-back following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa.

The 23-year-old was arguably the best right-back in the division, and he was crowned Forest’s Player of the Season after producing a series of impressive performances for the Reds.

Forest’s failure to make the play-offs and gain promotion to the Premier League has led to plenty of interest from top-flight sides in Cash, with Sheffield United and West Ham among those being linked.

According to the Telegraph, though, Fulham have emerged as favourites to land Cash, with the newly-promoted Premier League side hopeful of completing a deal worth £10m plus a player.

Here, we discuss whether that’s a good deal for the Reds or not…

Alfie Burns

That’s a difficult question to answer without knowing which player is heading in the opposite direction.

Obviously Cash is a top talent and Forest will miss him if he moves on, but there’s also Tendayi Darikwa still on the books at the City Ground, who is a very capable deputy should a transfer develop.

In that instance, could Forest look to lure someone to play in a different position out of Fulham?

There are some very good attack-minded players within that squad, as well as a few decent defenders.

Stefan Johansen springs to mind as someone who would offer Forest a little bit of a midfield spark, whilst Alfie Mawson would complement Forest’s defensive options.

Ultimately, we are second-guessing and before a final answer is given, some more details need to emerge.

Jacob Potter

It all depends on who the player Fulham are offering is.

£10million for Cash won’t be enough to tempt Nottingham Forest to sell him, so it’s the right call by the Cottagers to offer a player as well.

Cash has really impressed me this season, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League ahead of the new league campaign.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Fulham were offering someone like Alfie Mawson to Forest, as he’s struggled for consistent game time in recent months, which could hint that his future lies away from Craven Cottage.

Forest will be reluctant to sell Cash this month, but their hands could be forced in the near future, as you would imagine that he’ll be wanting to play his football at the highest possible level.

I think if the player being offered has a solid amount of Championship experience, then Forest should accept this deal.

Sam Rourke

This looks a pretty interesting proposition, and any deal here will simply hinge on who Fulham put forward as part of the transfer.

If it was someone like Anthony Knockaert + £10m for Matty Cash, you’d surely have to accept a deal like that, with the Belgian proving to be a top player in the second tier.

Cash for me, is worth £15m+ so Forest should be strong in their negotiations here and demand a player they want, one that would enhance their squad as they aim for promotion.