‘It’s the ideal move’ – EFL side closing in on Leeds United transfer swoop: The verdict

AFC Bournemouth are closing in on the loan signing of Leeds United defender Leif Davis, according to Football Insider.

Davis made only two Premier League appearances last season, coming on as a substitute against Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road, and a loan move is now in the offing for the left-back.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth are poised to bring in Leif Davis on a season-long loan deal, as he looks to get regular game time under his belt.

Alfie Burns

This is one of those transfers that’s going to work out for everyone involved.

Davis is amongst a batch of youngsters at Elland Road that have had mixed success stepping out on loan in the EFL over the last 12 months. However, for me, he’s one of the most talented and has a really good chance of eventually making it at Elland Road.

He’s fast and dynamic, with the ability to play left-back, centre-back or in a three-man defence. You do get the odd lapse in concentration from him, which is the case for most young defenders, but he will be a really solid signing for Parker.

Bournemouth will benefit from his quality and Davis will benefit from the fact that Parker should hand him ample game-time. For Leeds, it’s the ideal move. Davis will be developing at a good level, under a head coach that should push him.

If you had to pick a club in the EFL for Davis to develop at, Bournemouth would be that club.

George Harbey

I think a loan move was always going to be on the cards for Davis this season, and I was quite surprised that he wasn’t let out on loan last term.

Davis is clearly highly regarded by Marcelo Bielsa in that respect, but the time has come for him to get out and play regularly, and a move to Bournemouth would suit him.

He has the attributes which would help him slot into a back-three or a back-four depending on what system Scott Parker chooses to go with next season, and clearly brings a lot of energy to the team.

They obviously have Lloyd Kelly who is a top player, but every promotion-chasing side needs competition for places and Davis would bring that in abundance.

Their style of play would suit him, and it’s got the hallmarks of a really successful loan move I feel.

Toby Wilding

I think that this could be a rather decent signing for Bournemouth.

Left-back is an area where they do look to be slightly short on back-up for Diego Rico, so it could make sense for them to bring in another option on that side of the defence.

That is something that Davis could offer them, and although he has never got a great deal of game time for Leeds, he has shown plenty of promise, meaning he could be a reliable option to fill that role.

Indeed, Davis’ versatility, which means he can play centre back as well as left-back, further enhances the importance that he could have for Bournemouth, given he can play a significant part in more than one area of the pitch for them.

You also feel that the 21-year-old will be keen to get regular first-team football and prove himself at that level, so this could be a deal that works well all-round.