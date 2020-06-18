‘It’s surely worth a punt’ – Tottenham join London club in transfer tussle for EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham are set to launch a fresh move for West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, as per Football Insider.

It is still thought that Crystal Palace are firmly in the driving seat to sign the full-back, though Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side have supposedly entered the frame with the 19-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the month.

From what you have seen of Ferguson at the Baggies, do you think he’d prove to be a shrewd addition for Spurs? Is he good enough for the north London club?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views….

Ned Holmes

This looks like a smart move from Spurs.

Ferguson looks a bright prospect and the North London club have the chance to snap him up as a free agent, which is a real boost. Crystal Palace are also thought to be keen but Tottenham are without doubt the more attractive club and should be able to convince him to join them.

I’d question whether he is ready to play week in, week out for Spurs just yet but if the 19-year-old is given time, he could develop into a first-team regular.

There’s an awful lot to like about his game and the Premier League club will likely be looking to reinvigorate their options at full-back. They’ve struggled to find replacements for Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in recent years, signing Ferguson could be a step towards doing that.

Shipping him out on loan somewhere for a season would make sense but I would write off seeing him in the Spurs first team at some point next year if he does join.

George Harbey

I think that Ferguson is a huge talent with a massive future ahead of him, and it’s surely worth a punt on the young defender given that he will be available to sign on a free transfer.

Ferguson was superb in the first-half of the season under Slaven Bilic, and the fact that he can play at either right-back or left-back is hugely impressive and makes him a really useful talent for the future.

It’s a shame how his time at West Brom looks set to come to an end after a couple of injury problems and falling out of the first-team picture, but he’d definitely be able to cut it in the Premier League.

I don’t think he’s quite at Serge Aurier’s level just yet in terms of a Spurs perspective, but Kyle Walker-Peters doesn’t really look to in Mourinho’s plans, and they should definitely look to sign Ferguson as he is a perfect player for the long-term.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’d be good enough to be a regular starter anytime soon.

Ferguson has only just broken into the West Brom first-team, and I think he needs to think carefully about his development at this stage of his career.

A move to a club that wouldn’t be able to guarantee him regular game time wouldn’t be a smart idea at all.

Jose Mourinho already has strong options in defence with Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sánchez all likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, if Juan Foyth is to leave the club in the summer, then Mourinho could be tempted to add some depth to his options, and Ferguson could be a useful addition to call upon on a rotational basis.

But in terms of right now, I’m not convinced that a move to Spurs would be a wise idea for Ferguson, as they can’t offer him much-needed game time to further his development in senior football.