‘It’s such a difficult one’ – EFL club set to field fresh Celtic transfer bid: The verdict

Celtic are readying an £800k bid for Charlton Athletic winger Alfie Doughty, as per the Scottish Sun.

The Scottish giants have already had two bids rejected for the talented wideman, and this latest bid could test the Addicks’ resolve.

So, what should Charlton do here? Should they take the money set to be offered or do all they can to keep hold of the 20-year-old?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

It’s such a difficult one and it’s one that will split fans right down the middle.

Doughty is undeniably a massive talent who has started this season in excellent form, and he is only going to get better under a manager like Lee Bowyer who is an excellent motivator and knows how to get the best out of players.

I think he deserves credit for the way he went out on loan to Bromley in the National League and impressed, and then hit the ground running and made an immediate impact upon his return to the Valley, and that shows just how much of a quality prospect Charlton have on their hands.

Due to his contract situation, though, Charlton just cannot afford to keep him only to potentially sell him for free next summer, because losing a player of his age, quality and potential for nothing would be criminal.

£800,000 doesn’t represent Doughty’s quality or his importance to Bowyer’s side by any means, but it’s still a lot of money which could be beneficial as the manager looks to strengthen his squad towards the latter stages of the transfer window.

Jacob Potter

They’ll surely be doing all they can to keep him at the club.

I’ve been really impressed with Doughty in recent seasons, and he strikes me as the sort of player that Charlton should be looking to build their team around this term.

He’s more than good enough to be playing his football at a higher level than League One, so I’m not surprised to see other clubs registering their interest in landing his signature.

Celtic are a club that have a sizeable stature, and I’d be stunned if Doughty wasn’t tempted by a move to Neil Lennon’s side.

But in today’s market, I do think he’s worth more than the £800,000 fee being quoted, and the Addicks will surely be looking at getting more for one of their key players before the transfer window closes.

George Dagless

They need to hold out if they can.

Of course, Charlton eventually will think they need the money more than the player but with Thomas Sandgaard in the wings it might become less vital that they sell players.

For me, unless really big money for the player comes in they should hold onto him and he should stay because he and they could have a really fine season together, especially if Bowyer can add further options in the coming weeks of the window.

Obviously, Celtic is a massive club and opportunity but, for me, Charlton have Doughty’s best interests at heart and his progress is less likely to be stunted at The Valley in the short-term at least.