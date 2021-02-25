‘It’s something I’d swerve’ – Nottingham Forest face big decision with fan favourite: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest will have to make a decision on Michael Dawson’s contract situation this summer.

The fans favourite’s contract expires at the City Ground this summer with the 37-year-old firmly out of the first-team picture at the club as it stands.

The former Spurs centre-back is yet to feature in the Championship for Forest this term, and he faces an uncertain future in the east Midlands.

So, should Forest look to renew Dawson’s contract at Forest this summer?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Harbey

No, I don’t think so.

Forest have a plethora of defenders to choose from in Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna, and Loïc Mbe Soh is also waiting in the wings for a place in the team.

Dawson hasn’t played this season and has been carrying injuries, and at the age of 37, I really don’t think it would be a smart move to offer him a deal as a player.

There could be scope for him to be involved as a coach going forward, but given that he’s barely played under Hughton, it is unlikely.

It’s sad how it’s ended, but that’s just football and the squad desperately needs to be trimmed in the summer.

Only true Nottingham Forest fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Reds striker quiz - Can you?

1 of 22 Forest signed Lewis Grabban from which club? Aston Villa Sunderland Bournemouth Southampton

George Dagless

I don’t think so.

I don’t want to be retiring Dawson as that’s his decision to make and he may well want to keep playing but I can’t see that happening at Forest much now.

He’s low down on the pecking order under Chris Hughton and it’d be no shock for further signings to be made in the summer as the Reds boss looks to really put his stamp on the team.

I think a coaching role may well be a route for him to consider at the club and fans would surely like that whilst he’s obviously increased TV work in recent times but it’s up to him really, I am sure there’d be lots of EFL clubs keen to take him on if he wishes to keep playing.

He’s had a fine career and whatever he does next he’ll surely do well – I just can’t see playing at Forest being an option next year.

Alfie Burns

I don’t think so.

As important as experience is, you’ve got to weigh up what Dawson is actually going to bring in a playing capacity.

There’s very little point in having him on the books, as the club move in a new direction properly under Chris Hughton.

Hughton’s first full season will see Forest push for promotion and, unfortunately, I don’t see the benefit of having Dawson signed up.

That’s in a playing capacity and it might make sense to see if he fancies a coaching role or something along those lines at the City Ground.

However, answering the question surrounding renewing his playing contract, it’s something I’d swerve.