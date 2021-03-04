‘It’s so soft’ – Cameron Jerome reacts to flashpoint in Stoke v Swansea City match

EFL on Quest pundit Cameron Jerome offered his own thoughts on the decision to award Swansea City a stoppage-time penalty against Stoke City last night.

The Swans returned to much-needed winning ways last night, recording a 2-1 victory over Stoke in Staffordshire amid late controversy.

Nick Powell opened the scoring for the hosts with only seven minutes on the clock, but Connor Roberts was on hand to equalise for the visitors soon after.

Deep into second-half stoppage-time, Kyle Naughton found himself in the area and got ahead of Jack Clarke, before going to the ground after seemingly colliding with the Stoke man.

Replays suggested that no contact was made by Clarke, but the penalty was given, and Andre Ayew coolly slotted home to snatch all three points for Swansea at the death, much to the dismay of Michael O’Neill and his players.

Speaking on EFL on Quest after the game, Jerome insisted the decision was “so soft”, but gave Naughton credit for his involvement in the decision.

He said: “Looking at the decision it’s so soft. He (Naughton) makes the referee’s mind up by stepping across the defending Stoke player and going to the floor.

“I can see why it was given, but it’s so soft. Fair play to Naughton for being cute.”

The Verdict

It’s always a tricky one for referees to judge whenever a player gets in front of his man in the area and beats him to the ball.

From the referee’s angle, it may have looked as if the pair tangled legs, but the contact was minimal and O’Neill and his players have every right to be annoyed.

It was a big win for Swansea, though, and a perfect response to the Bristol City defeat last weekend.